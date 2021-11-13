S1mple, FalleN and NiKo elect the best teams to ever win a Major | DRAFT5

Three of the best players in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive of the story, Gabriel “Fallen“Toledo, Oleksandr”simple“Kostylyev and Nikola”niko” Kovač chose the best teams that have ever won a Counter-Strike Major. The video, published on the official BLAST profile, was recorded before Natus Vincere’s triumph in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, which ended last weekend.

The True placed the Fnatic of 2015, SK Gaming 2016 and astralis of 2018 as teams considered Tier S among the winners thus far. Meanwhile, s1mple and NiKo were a little more judicious and only singled out the Astralis team that won the FACEIT Major London 2018.

SK Gaming’s 2016 Brazilian team was not far off NiKo’s list, which placed the FalleN-led quintet as Tier A. S1mple, in turn, by a bit more rigid when it comes to the ESL Cologne 2016 title as Tier C, far from the main casts that have already won a Major in the professional scene of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

TierTeam
sFnatic 2015, SK Gaming 2016 and Astralis 2018
THEVirtus.pro 2014, Ninjas in Pajamas 2014, EnVyus 2015 and Luminosity Gaming 2016
BGambit 2017, Astralis 2017 and Cloud9 2018
ÇFnatic 2013 and LDLC 2014
D
AND
F
TierTeam
sAstralis 2018
THEGambit 2017
BNinjas in Pajamas 2014, Luminosity Gaming 2016 and Cloud9 2018
ÇFnatic 2015, SK Gaming 2016 and Astralis 2017
DVirtus.pro 2014 and LDLC 2014
ANDEnVyus 2015
FFnatic 2013
TierTeam
sAstralis 2018
THESK Gaming 2016
BFnatic 2015 and Luminosity Gaming 2016
ÇVirtus.pro 2014, Ninjas in Pajamas 2014 and Astralis 2017
DLDLC 2014 and Cloud9 2018
ANDFnatic 2013 and EnVyus 2015
FGambit 2017