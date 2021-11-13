S1mple, FalleN and NiKo elect the best teams to ever win a Major | DRAFT5

Three of the best players in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive of the story, Gabriel “Fallen“Toledo, Oleksandr”simple“Kostylyev and Nikola”niko” Kovač chose the best teams that have ever won a Counter-Strike Major. The video, published on the official BLAST profile, was recorded before Natus Vincere’s triumph in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, which ended last weekend.
The True placed the Fnatic of 2015, SK Gaming 2016 and astralis of 2018 as teams considered Tier S among the winners thus far. Meanwhile, s1mple and NiKo were a little more judicious and only singled out the Astralis team that won the FACEIT Major London 2018.
SK Gaming’s 2016 Brazilian team was not far off NiKo’s list, which placed the FalleN-led quintet as Tier A. S1mple, in turn, by a bit more rigid when it comes to the ESL Cologne 2016 title as Tier C, far from the main casts that have already won a Major in the professional scene of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
|Tier
|Team
|s
|Fnatic 2015, SK Gaming 2016 and Astralis 2018
|THE
|Virtus.pro 2014, Ninjas in Pajamas 2014, EnVyus 2015 and Luminosity Gaming 2016
|B
|Gambit 2017, Astralis 2017 and Cloud9 2018
|Ç
|Fnatic 2013 and LDLC 2014
|D
|AND
|F
|Tier
|Team
|s
|Astralis 2018
|THE
|Gambit 2017
|B
|Ninjas in Pajamas 2014, Luminosity Gaming 2016 and Cloud9 2018
|Ç
|Fnatic 2015, SK Gaming 2016 and Astralis 2017
|D
|Virtus.pro 2014 and LDLC 2014
|AND
|EnVyus 2015
|F
|Fnatic 2013
|Tier
|Team
|s
|Astralis 2018
|THE
|SK Gaming 2016
|B
|Fnatic 2015 and Luminosity Gaming 2016
|Ç
|Virtus.pro 2014, Ninjas in Pajamas 2014 and Astralis 2017
|D
|LDLC 2014 and Cloud9 2018
|AND
|Fnatic 2013 and EnVyus 2015
|F
|Gambit 2017