Salgado says that Vasco will have a profound makeover in football and why it wasn’t possible to keep Diniz in charge

President of Vasco, Jorge Salgado promised a reformulation for 2022 and commented on the work of Fernando Diniz and Alexandre Bird

O Vasco da Gama will have to dispute the Serie B of Brazilian championship in 2022 and will not be commanded by Fernando Diniz. no chance of access, O coach left the Rio de Janeiro club, as well as football executive Alexandre Bird, last Thursday (11).

This Friday (12), in a statement on the club’s YouTube channel, President Jorge Salgado announced that Vasco will have a profound makeover in the football department to retry access in 2022.

“From the departure of Alexandre Bird and coach Fernando Diniz, we are going to start restructuring Vasco’s football department,” said the president.

“We’re already contacting people about a makeover, to see who gets in and who gets out. This will be done until the end of the championship, the beginning of the players’ vacation, but there will be a profound reformulation in football”.

Salgado also spoke about Fernando Diniz’s work, but said he could not keep the coach after his failure to gain access to Serie A.



“Unfortunately this work did not work. No matter how much efforts we have made available, the results unfortunately did not come. We will have to reflect, recognize our mistakes and set up a technical committee again”.

“The result was very bad on the field. We took some good things out of football from an internal point of view, from the point of view of the club’s administration, but the result on the field left a lot to be desired, which led us to make that decision”.

Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, during a press conference in São Januário Matheus Lima/CR Vasco da Gama

“The results, unfortunately, didn’t happen, despite all the efforts, all the efforts of Alexandre, Fernando, the players, but there was no delivery of results, so the changes will have to be made, have already started to be made and we are working for it”.

in the middle of a four-loss streak, Vasco no longer has a chance of accessing the Serie A of the 2022 Brasileirão. At the moment, Cruzmaltino is in the 9th position of the table with 47 points and ends the season facing new village (outside), rowing (at home) and Londoner (outside).