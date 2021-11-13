Santos delegation arrives in Goiânia to face Atlético-GO

This Friday night, Santos arrived in Goiânia, where he will face Atlético-GO this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Estádio Antônio Accioly, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The duel is direct against relegation. Coming from a victory over Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday, Peixe occupies 13th place in the Brasileirão, with 38 points. Dragão, who is trying to end the streak of three consecutive defeats, appears in 15th place, with 37 points.

The first team in the relegation zone is Juventude, which has 33 points after 30 games played, the same number as Atlético-GO. Santos played 31 matches in the national competition.

We are already in Goiânia. Come on, Peixão! 🐳⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Nx81VKC6WO — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) November 12, 2021

For the match, Alvinegro will not have Lucas Braga, injured, and Diego Tardelli, rested. On the other hand, Camacho and Madson are available.

In training held this Friday morning, coach Fábio Carille outlined the starting lineup with: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marcos Guilherme and Marinho.

