Santos enters “Carille mode”, arranges defense and concedes fewer goals to start at Brazilian Nationals | saints

Coach Fábio Carille is known for fixing the defense of the teams he works for. At Santos, it has been no different. Despite playing in an offensive formation, with almost no markers in midfield, Peixe has conceded few goals and managed to get away from the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

In the last four games, Santos conceded only two goals, in the only defeat of the sequence: 2-0 to Palmeiras, in Vila Belmiro. Not counting the derby, Peixe beat Fluminense (2 to 0), Athletico (1 to 0) and Red Bull Bragantino (2 to 0).

Peixe returns to the field this Saturday to face Atlético-GO, at 17:00 (GMT), in Goiânia.

In the current edition of the Brazilian Championship, Santos only went without conceding goals in 13 games, out of the 31 already played. Peixe, however, only won seven of those matches in which it was not leaked – three under the command of Fábio Carille. The others ended in a tie at 0-0.

Before criticized, Santos’ defense became an asset in the last rounds of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe, on the other hand, has been playing practically without steering wheels.

In the current formation of coach Fábio Carille, midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo is the one who plays more defensively in midfield. Before, Camacho was the one who performed the function, who ended up getting injured and losing the last rounds of the Brasileirão.

Without his main defensive midfielder, coach Fábio Carille opted for an offensive lineup in recent games – the only exception was against Athletico, a match in which Zanocelo was suspended and gave way to scorer Vinicius Balieiro.

In defense, since the arrival of Fábio Carille, with few exceptions, Santos entered the field with three defenders. Now, the main defender of Peixe is formed by Kaiky, Danilo Boza and Luiz Felipe, who were chosen against Red Bull Bragantino and will play again against Atlético-GO.

– Coming back with a victory as important as it was against RB Bragantino is something spectacular. We needed the three points and, in addition to winning them, we played it safe. It is to continue evolving under the command of Professor Carille in order to give Santos fans the pride they deserve – said Kaiky.

– We have a young group, but with a lot of quality. We know the greatness of the club and we try to deliver on a daily basis – he added.

Given the improvement in defense, Santos grew in the Brazilian Championship. He left the relegation zone with the last nine points conquered and is in 13th place, with 38, five behind Z-4.

Against Atlético-GO, Santos will have, once again, a team without defensive midfielders, even with Camacho’s return to those related. The fish must enter the field with: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marinho and Marcos Guilherme.

See, below, the games in which Santos did not concede goals in the Brazilian Championship:

Saints 0x0 Youth

Santos 2×0 São Paulo

Santos 2×0 Atlético-MG

Santos 0x0 Sport

Santos 1×0 Chapecoense

Santos 0x0 Corinthians

Santos 0x0 Bahia

Santos 0x0 Ceará

Santos 1×0 Guild

Santos 0x0 Sport

Santos 2×0 Fluminense

Santos 1×0 Athletic

Santos 2×0 Red Bull Bragantino