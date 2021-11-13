Saturday in Interlagos has a cold morning and no rain

Weather forecasts a cold and rainless Saturday for the F1 sprint race in Interlagos (Photo: Fernando Silva/Grand Prix)

For those who think that Interlagos needs to have rain, Saturday (13) will not be the most pleasant. Is that the sky dawned completely clear, blue, with the forecast not indicating any kind of change throughout the day. What changed less compared to Friday was the temperature, which rose very little.

In the morning, thermometers reading 17ºC in the region of the racecourse, located in the south of São Paulo. For the rest of the day, the expectation is that the scenario doesn’t change much, with the maximum reaching 19ºC at the time of free practice 2 and dropping to 16ºC by the time of the sprint race.

The rain, which broke out on the Friday before the TL1 and even wet the track a little in the first session of the track, is not expected to return on Saturday. Although Interlagos is always a surprise box, the possibility of rain at the moment is only 3% in the sprint race. The relative humidity of the air dropped significantly, from 80% to 57%. The winds follow discreetly, far from being a factor in the dispute.

What has been hot even Saturday morning is backstage, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen already visiting the flight attendant’s lounge. Lewis is investigated for a technical infraction on the mobile wing, which is said to be opening more than allowed, while Max could be punished for having touched his rival’s car during the Parc Fermé period, right after qualifying.

If punished, both must start from the back of the grid or, more possibly, from inside the pits in the sprint race. If acquitted, Hamilton comes out on top in the qualifying race, with Verstappen in second. Following: Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Pérez, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz.

The second free practice is scheduled to start at 12pm (in Brasília), therefore, the decision on the investigations must come before that. The sprint race starts at 4:30 pm, with 24 laps or a maximum of 30 minutes in duration.

