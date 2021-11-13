Scholarship retreats 1.17%; dollar rises on the day, but closes the week in the fall, at R$ 5.457 – 11/12/2021

The commercial dollar rose 0.98% today and closed quoted at R$ 5.457 on sale. Even with the rise, the US currency ended the week with a drop of 1.19%, the second consecutive weekly retreat.

The Ibovespa closed down 1.17%, to 106,334.54, after three consecutive advances, pulled by the battery of balance sheets that made the shares of Natura and Magazine Luiza plummet. However, in the weekly balance, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) rose 1.44%, amending the second week of appreciation.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Long weekend and PEC of Precatório

Investors heightened caution ahead of a long weekend as markets will remain closed on Monday for the holiday, he told Reuters vanei Nation, responsible for the exchange desk at Terra Investimentos.

Investors have shown optimism regarding the progress of the PEC for court orders in Congress since Tuesday, when it was approved in second by the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal modifies the rule for the payment of court orders — government debts whose payment was determined by the Courts. Therefore, it was dubbed the default PEC. It also changes the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the IPCA, which is seen as a future in the spending ceiling.

Amidst the perception that the government will, anyway, provide aid to the population of R$ 400 per family in 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to seek re-election, the PEC dos Precatório started to be seen by many market participants as the least harmful financing alternative to the health of public accounts.

growth slowdown

Friday’s data — which showed that Brazil’s services sector posted an unexpected drop of 0.6% in September — was also on investors’ radar as it raised fears about a slowdown in economic growth. On Thursday, a reading had already shown higher-than-expected retail losses.

After the release of this morning’s data, Credit Suisse started to project a 0.5% shrinkage of the Brazilian GDP in 2022.

Amid the current cycle of high interest rates at the Central Bank, investors were beginning to wonder what the weaker-than-expected numbers will mean for monetary policy, as very high interest rates are seen as harmful to economic activity.

“We can already discuss (elevation) of 100 bp [1 ponto percentual] instead of 150 [1,5 ponto percentual] at the next Copom?”, Rafaela Vitoria, chief economist at Banco Inter, said in a post on Twitter.

But Citi strategists said in a report this Friday, published after the release of the retail and services data, that “the significant rise in consumer inflation in October, along with further signs of unanchoring long-term inflation expectations, is raising the chances of an even more aggressive movement” of monetary tightening at the next Copom meeting, in December.

The Selic rate is currently at 7.75% per year, after the BC raised 1.50 percentage points in its last monetary policy meeting.

Higher interest rates in Brazil tend to benefit the Brazilian currency. Some investors attributed the weekly depreciation of the dollar to the possibility of a tougher BC

*With Reuters