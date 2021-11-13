Scientists in Portugal test edible vaccine

Scientists at the Polytechnic Institute of Porto (IPP), in Portugal, are developing a vaccine against edible covid-19, which can be ingested in the form of yogurt or fruit juice.

In an interview with Lusa agency, Rúben Fernandes, one of the heads of the Medical and Industrial Biotechnology Laboratory at the institution, the vaccine is in the first phase of testing, that of in vitro studies. Soon, they plan to start animal testing.

According to a statement from the IPP, the potential immunization is based on genetically modified carrot extract to stimulate cellular immunity — unlike traditional vaccines, which stimulate the production of antibodies, called humoral immunity.

According to Fernandes, the product can be used with conventional vaccines, enhancing them.

The researchers’ expectation is to have the vaccine in yogurt ready within six months to a year. For the immunizing agent in juice, the period is longer, explained Fernandes, because the modified plants have to grow and bear fruit before being transformed into the drink.

The scientist also said that, despite being developed to combat covid-19, this technology could be used to treat other infectious diseases.