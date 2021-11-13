Secret budget: Senators ask Rosa to find out about non-compliance with decision

Senators Randolfe Rodrigues and Humberto Costa sent to Justice Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court, a request to adopt “relevant” measures on non-compliance with the decision that suspended the distribution of rapporteur amendments – secret budget mechanism – support scheme for the Jair government Bolsonaro at the Congress, revealed by state.

Parliamentarians raise the possibility of imposing a personal fine, investigating the non-compliance with the court decision and even holding the President of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira, “as political manager of the secret budget”, and President Jair Bolsonaro and ministers of state accountable. appointed as “responsible for the operationalization” of the transfers.

The non-compliance mentioned by the senators refers to events of commitment, settlement and payment – ​​three stages of budget execution – with resources from the rapporteur’s amendments carried out between the 6th and 9th of this month. The acts come after Rosa’s preliminary injunction that suspended the transfers of the secret budget.

According to the lawmakers, a consultation on the Federal Government’s Transparency Portal indicates that, in that period, the total value of bank orders linked to the rapporteur’s amendments was R$ 5,012,622.26. The senators also say that the events identified involve bodies such as the Ministries of Regional Development, Health, Defense and Citizenship.

The petition was presented to the STF this Friday, 12, three days after the Federal Supreme Court ratified, by 8 votes to two, the decision of Minister Rosa Weber that suspended, in full and immediately, the distribution of amendments by the rapporteur until the end of 2021. It was also determined that the government give “wide publicity” to the official letters sent by parliamentarians in 2020 and 2021 for the allocation of resources in their electoral strongholds.

The amounts allocated to this modality this year add up to R$ 18.5 billion. As revealed by Estadão, the government released R$ 1.2 billion in resources from the secret budget to guarantee the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in the first round of the Chamber.

In another sphere, the Federal Court of Accounts was also called this Friday, 12, due to the secret budget. Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado sent a representation so that the court could identify and remove those “responsible”, within the scope of the Federal Government, for the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments. Considering the lack of transparency and criteria involving the transfers, Furtado points out a “serious failure” in the execution of the amendments, noting that those responsible for such process “should have refused to practice or prevented” such acts.

