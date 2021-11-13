Secret Truths 2: Character makes shocking discovery and has tragic fate; know everything

It looks like “Secret Truths 2” is about to get even more dramatic, and it’s all Walcyr Carrasco’s fault! Since the premiere of the new season, the drama has been growing and is about to get even more intense — that’s because, according to information from columnist Patricia Kogut, Laila (Erika Januza) will have a fate beyond tragic.

In the chapters that arrive at Globoplay next Wednesday (17), the model will discover that her husband, Ariel (Sérgio Guizé) is having a hot affair with Blanche (Maria de Medeiros). OMG! Amidst outbreaks caused by substance abuse and still in poor health due to excess weight loss, Laila will discover that the two have been meeting on the sly to have sex since the first chapters. Completely stunned and desperate, the young woman will go to extremes and then take her own life. My God!

Throughout the plot, the model has already suffered (a lot!) at Blanche’s hands. The beauty was guided by the cafetinha to lose weight in a dangerous way to conquer a place in the casting of her agency. Laila, unfortunately, ended up addicted to the amphetamines she took to lose weight. In addition to making the young woman acquire an unhealthy appearance, the medications instigated outbreaks and even a picture of deep depression.

The situation got even worse when, in one of the episodes, she went through an embarrassing situation: due to the abuse of medication, Laila began to hallucinate on the catwalk. Screaming, the young woman took an ugly fall. But it didn’t end there: Laila was also the victim of a cruel plot by the agency’s owner, as Blanche already had plans to make her ill, and eventually steal Laila’s place in Ariel’s heart.

The new season of “Secret Truths 2” will have 50 chapters, with releases made in groups of ten episodes every 15 days, on TV Globo’s streaming platform. The next premieres are scheduled for the 17th of November and then on the 1st and 15th of December. We want to watch now!