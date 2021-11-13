security alert makes users unsafe; see what it’s about

Receiving a WhatsApp message saying that the “Your security code has been changed“, is causing many doubts and even insecurity in the users of the messaging application. If you’ve received this message and are among the group of people who don’t know what it means, read on and we’ll explain everything to you and we’ll even help you disable these notifications in case you didn’t want to receive them.

Read more: Netflix games released for download on iPhone (iOS)

As much as WhatsApp receives many criticisms for the lack of security in protecting its users’ data, the app has been encrypting their conversations for some years. Encryption is a security feature that protects data during a message exchange so that the content can only be accessed by the two ends of the communication: the sender and the receiver.

“Your security number has been changed”: what does this mean?

It is a notification issued by the messenger indicating that one of the participants in a particular conversation has reinstalled the messaging app on their mobile device or when the app account is registered on a new device. The alert indicates to users that the code responsible for ensuring End-to-End Encryption in calls and messages has changed.

The reason why many users are receiving this message more often in recent days is the new update of the messenger with the feature of multiple devices, which allows you to access the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices even when the smartphone is not connected, having since each device has its own identity key.

How to avoid sending this message in the future

WhatsApp regularly updates your encryption security numbers but you usually don’t notice. According to the WhatsApp information page, when one of your contacts reinstalls the messenger or changes their phone number the code is transferred automatically, but you can be notified if you wish. This can be done through an adjustment that is within the application itself.

Access the WhatsApp Settings; Then tap Account > Security; Here, you can turn security notifications on and off.

If this option is set to “Active”, then this is why you received the message. But rest assured, the fact that your cell phone’s security number has changed is no cause for alarm.