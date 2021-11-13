see 5 endings of the telenovela

On air since January 2021, the Record TV soap opera based on the first book of the Bible will be finished soon, just before completing 1 year on the small screens. As the end of the Genesis soap opera reserves remarkable and emotional moments for the public, we decided to list some events that promise to leave you glazed!

End of the Genesis novel will have a reunion

In the last chapter of the Record TV series, José goes to see his father after nearly two decades away. After Joseph was sold to a slave trader at the age of 17, the boy’s brothers told his father that Joseph had been murdered by a wild animal, so Jacob spent many years in mourning and with no hope of ever seeing the favorite son.

However, everything changes at the end of the Genesis novel. When the boy’s brothers travel to Egypt to buy food and the reunion with Joseph, who is now governor, happens. After tense moments and apologies, Joseph asks that his father be picked up in Canaan, so the elder is taken to Pharaoh’s land.

While waiting for the reunion of Joseph and Jacob at the end of the Genesis novel, see how the governor’s reunion with the brothers went:

Potiphar will find new love

It’s predicted by Purepeople, who got access to some scenes from the soap opera Genesis, that Potiphar (Val Perré) will get a happy ending in the Record TV serial. After fighting Abumani for the attention and heart of Amanishakheto (Isabel Fillardis), the general will be the winner of the contest.

The pair goes through ups and downs and the African queen does not accept certain behaviors from Sheshi’s general, but gives in to the feelings she cultivates for the character of Val Perré and the two end up married in the novel Genesis.

Are Dina and Namael going to be together?

Also according to the portal, the ending of the characters of Giovanna Coimbra and Victor Sparapane is expected to be a happy one in the novel Genesis. Recently, the couple kissed for the first time in the serial and it is expected that at the end of the production, they will be together and with a child.

Happy ending for Abumani in the Genesis novel

An ending that will please fans of Dudu de Oliveira’s character is also expected. Joseph’s faithful friend will lose the contest for Amanishakheto’s heart to Potiphar, but he will not be left alone. In the scenes that close the serial, he will appear alongside a wife (the actress’s name was not disclosed), will be living far from the lands of Egypt and will have a small son.

Betrayal against pharaoh will be discovered

According to Notícias on TV, in the final scenes of the soap opera Genesis, the audience will discover that Pharaoh Sheshi’s own wife will be unmasked as a spy for her husband’s rival, exiled Apepi. As the sovereign is married to two women, you may wonder: which one? The traitor will be Merianat, role of actress Samia Abreu.

The woman will be revealed as one of those responsible for the death of Adja (Jullie Maggal) and many other crimes in the palace.

What day is the end of the Genesis novel shown?

In a conversation with the DCI last week, Record informed that the serial would be finished next Monday, November 15th, however, recently the journalist Flávio Ricco of R7 informed that the channel decided to extend the ending of the telenovela. Thus, the new date for the last chapter of the biblical production was November 22nd.

The DCI has already contacted Record’s advisory to confirm this information and is currently waiting for a response.

