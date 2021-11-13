See how corn and soy are doing in Brazil and the US

In Brazil, the planting of corn first crop (2021/22) increased from 44% last week to 54% of the area, estimated by Conab at 4.46 million hectares. The estimate of the total corn area, adding the 3 crops in the country, is 20.89 million hectares (an increase of 4.8% compared to the previous crop). The country’s total corn production is estimated at 116.7 million tons (a 34% increase compared to the previous crop).

The soybean crop has 67% of its sown area (increase of more than 10% in one week). The area is estimated at 40.27 million hectares and production at 142 million tons at the national level (3.5% increase in area and production when compared to the previous season).

In the United States, the harvest of corn for the 2020/21 crop is completed in 84% of the area, estimated at 34.64 million hectares (USDA), 10% increase in relation to the previous week. North American production of the cereal is estimated at 381.49 million tons.

In the soybean crop, the percentage of harvested area reached 87%, out of the estimated 35.16 million hectares. The average of the last 5 years of harvest is 88% for the period. North American production of the oilseed is estimated at 120.44 million tons.

The Corn and Soy Bulletin, produced weekly by the Department of Agricultural Policies and Rural Development (DPADR) of the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development of Rio Grande do Sul (SEAPDR).