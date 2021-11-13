See NVIDIA technologies coming into Battlefield 2042, GTA: The Trilogy and Bright Memory: Infinite

The highlight is Bright Memory: Infinite with various effects applied

NVIDIA released the technologies that are present in Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Battlefield 2042 and Bright Memory: Infinite for those who own the video cards GeForce RTX. While all games received support for DLSS and Ray Tracing, the highlight here is for Bright Memory: Infinite.

the game of Playsim received several effects based on Ray tracing. The game, which already has beautiful graphics, now has rImproved reflexes and illumination using NVIDIA ReSTIR Global Illumination, which is “a technique that allows the developer to lighten scenes naturally at a faster frame rate”. Throughout the game, any light source will fill scenes with colors reflected in the environment.

Reflections on reflective surfaces like weapons, armor, puddles will happen naturally with Ray Tracing. Reflections via the Screen Space technique will be enhanced with Ray Tracing “for flawless presentation”. Ambient Occlusion and shadows through Ray Tracing make scenes more realistic and improve image quality. According to the blog, with all the effects put together, Bright Memory: Infinite becomes one of the most beautiful shooters ever made.



– Continues after advertising –

In addition to the beauty that Ray Tracing effects are bringing to the game, NVIDIA promises that DLSS will boost the performance of Bright Memory: Infinite by up to 2.5x. An example is the performance mode which makes an RTX 2060 go from 7.2 FPS to 34.1 FPS at 4K. An RTX 3080 Ti goes from 36.8 FPS to 100 FPS. Already in 1080p, with everything at maximum, an RTX 3050 Ti notebook can handle 60 FPS with DLSS in quality mode.

On top of that, NVIDIA Reflex increases responsiveness in game controls. NVIDIA shows that using an RTX 3060 running Bright Memory: Infinite at 4K, latency can be decreased by up to 49%. The difference is smaller compared to an RTX 3080 Ti.

Leaving aside the shooter, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition also received DLSS in all three games with improvements of up to 85%, according to NVIDIA. Battlefield 2042 will come with Ray Tracing in ambient occlusion, improving shadows and DLSS with a promise of up to two times improvement. The latter has already started its early access today (12) and already offers the news from NVIDIA.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware