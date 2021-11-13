See questions and answers about Auxílio Brasil; payment starts on the 17th

Payment of the Brazil help starts from the 17th of November. The Federal Government’s program, which will replace Bolsa Família, targets families in poverty and extreme poverty. Bolsa Família beneficiaries will automatically migrate to Auxílio Brasil, without the need to register again.

You cards and passwords used to withdraw from Bolsa Família will remain valid and can be used to receive the Brazil Aid.

Payment must be limited to the number of Bolsa Família beneficiaries, currently 14.6 million people. The average amount of the Brazil Aid benefit will be corrected by 17.84% in November, but expansion of the number of beneficiaries is only planned for the month of December — when new families will be incorporated. O average value of Brazil Aid should be R$ 217.18 in November.

According to Caixa, an application called Auxílio Brasil will be launched, which will replace the Bolsa Família application. Thus, the beneficiary can check the availability of their benefit through the new Auxílio Brasil App or by calling the Caixa ao Cidadão Service, on telephone 111.

Indefiniteness

The government is working with three alternatives to pay the average benefit of R$400 per month to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. If the appreciation of the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of the Precatório, which opens up fiscal space in the government, is not voted on by the Senate until early December, the payment can be split, delayed to January, with December retroactive values, or carried out with an extraordinary Provisional Measure (MP).

The three alternative paths include paying the benefit on a supplementary payroll throughout December, paying the aid in January with amounts retroactive to December, retroactive to December or editing a provisional measure (MP) with the issuance of extraordinary credit, outside the ceiling of expenditure, which limits expenditure growth to inflation.

Payment will start with the average benefit of R$217.18, not the R$400 expected by the government. The full amount, which would be valid until December 2022, is scheduled to start being paid in December, but depends on the approval of the PEC. This effort to approve the PEC runs until December 3rd.

Government members are beginning to design alternatives to circumvent any delay in the PEC. Interlocutors from the Planalto state that President Jair Bolsonaro is determined to pay Auxílio Brasil in the minimum amount of R$400 for all families in December, as a Christmas present.

Check out Q&A about the program

– How many benefits from the Auxílio Brasil program can the family receive?

The family can receive the three basic benefits – Early Childhood, Family Composition and Overcoming Extreme Poverty. Early Childhood and Family Composition benefits are paid up to a limit of 5 (five) benefits per family.

– What are the values ​​of the Auxílio Brasil benefits?

The new values ​​have not yet been announced, when there is any definition, they will be published on the Ministry of Citizenship portal. The Early Childhood Benefit: paid per child, in the amount of R$ 130.00, for families with children aged between 0 and 36 months. The Family Composition benefit: paid per person, in the amount of R$ 65.00, for families that include pregnant women and/or people aged between 3 and 21 years old. The Overcoming Extreme Poverty benefit: the benefit amount is calculated on a case-by-case basis. Your family receives the amount necessary to overcome the extreme poverty line, set at R$ 100.00 per person per month.

– Who can receive the benefits of the Auxílio Brasil Program?

Families in extreme poverty and families in poverty can receive benefits from the Brazil Aid Program. Families in a situation of poverty will only be able to receive benefits if they have pregnant women or people aged up to 21 (twenty-one) years old.

– Do Bolsa Família beneficiaries need to register to receive Brazil Aid?

No. Families benefiting from the Bolsa Família Program do not need to register to receive Auxílio Brasil benefits. The migration of these families to Auxílio Brasil will occur automatically with its implementation.

– Does anyone who does not receive Bolsa Família need to update their registration to receive Auxílio Brasil?You only need to update if your registration is out of date. If the registration is updated for less than 2 years and there has been no change of address, income or other information about your family, it is not necessary to carry out a new update.

– Is it necessary to do the Single Registry to receive Brazil Aid?

Yes. The entry of families and their permanence in the Programa Auxílio Brasil will occur with the registration of their members in the Cadastro Único.

– Can those who do not have a CPF receive the benefits of the Auxílio Brasil Program?

The benefits of the Auxílio Brasil Program will be paid monthly and preferably to the woman, with the identification of the Responsible Family member by means of CPF. A regulation will be published informing the exceptions for using the Social Identification Number (NIS) to identify families.

– Will families be able to take out payroll-deductible loans, up to a limit of 30% of income?

Beneficiaries may authorize the Union to deduct in their benefit in favor of a financial institution operating a microcredit modality. But this will still be regulated.

– How do I know if I had the benefit of Auxílio Brasil granted?

Program beneficiaries will be able to consult the Caixa application to verify whether the referred benefit has been granted.

– How will the benefit be made available?

Benefits can be paid through accounts: digital social savings; demand deposit checking account; special demand deposit account; and Conta Contabil (Program’s social platform).

– With the beginning of Auxílio Brasil, is it possible to continue withdrawing the benefit with the Bolsa Família Card?

Yes. The beneficiary may withdraw the benefit of the Programa Auxílio Brasil with the Bolsa Família Card, until a new card is issued.

– Until when can I withdraw the portion of the benefits of the Auxílio Brasil Program?

The benefit portion is valid for 120 days.

– What are the requirements of the program?

Children under 7 years old must comply with the vaccination schedule and monitor their nutritional status (weight and height) and pregnant women must undergo prenatal care. In the area of ​​education, children, teenagers and young people must attend school.

– How will the revisions be done?

There will be a monthly review of who is eligible for the program. The review of values ​​will be done every six months.

– In case of improper receipt, the beneficiary may be notified to return the amounts, with interest.

The Ministry of Citizenship will notify the beneficiary for reimbursement of amounts. Notification for reimbursement of amounts will also occur in the event of evidence of irregularities. The amount will be increased by interest equivalent to the Selic reference rate. But cancellation will be allowed.

-What if the benefit I receive from Bolsa Família is reduced with Brazil Aid?

The Transition Compensatory Benefit will be granted to families benefiting from the Bolsa Família Program who have had a reduction in the total value of the benefits they received from the Program, after the migration from Bolsa Família to Auxílio Brasil. The value of the benefit will be gradually reduced when the total value of the Auxílio Brasil benefits increases or according to the family’s eligibility review.

– And if my income increases, I stop receiving Brazil Aid?

Families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil that have an increase in per capita income that exceeds the limit for granting Early Childhood, Family Composition and Overcoming Extreme Poverty benefits (per capita income to be regulated) will be kept in the program for a period of up to 24 months , as long as the monthly per capita income remains below R$500.