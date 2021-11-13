Senate must present greater resistance to the PEC of the Precatório

posted on 11/13/2021 06:00 / updated on 11/13/2021 06:53



Senator Fabiano Contarato with the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco: Espirito Santo congressman has already warned that he will vote against the PEC – (credit: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado)

The Precatório PEC, approved by the Chamber of Deputies, must face resistance in the Senate. The rejection is not only in opposition parties to the government, but among acronyms that were previously aligned with the Executive, such as MDB, Pros, PSDB and PSD, to which the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (MG), recently joined.

The government base acts to guarantee the support of at least 49 of the 81 senators – the minimum necessary for the approval of the PEC, which has to take place in two rounds. At the other end, lawmakers are working to stop the proposal.

Senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) defined the matter as a billionaire default on public coffers and stated that he will not support the proposal. “Under the false pretext of guaranteeing assistance to the poorest, pushing the debt onto future generations, when, in fact, it will line the pockets of parliamentarians loyal to Bolsonaro (President Jair Bolsonaro) in an election year,” he criticized.

Senator Leila Barros (Cidadania-DF) was also opposed to the PEC. “I am in favor of helping the most needy, but totally against the proposal to subtract acquired rights to fund the program and expand the resources that exist in the secret budget”, he commented. “There are fairer and more efficient alternatives in the budget, such as the end of the rapporteur’s amendments.”

Senator José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) presented another PEC that foresees R$ 50 billion for Brazil Aid and another R$ 26 billion for the government to use in possible budget gaps. “It could be an alternative to the government’s, which is terrible, it exceeds the spending ceiling, it is totally irresponsible and defaults on court orders,” he fired. “Brazil is safe with an anchor, which is the spending ceiling we voted for in 2016. Without this anchor, it will hit the rocks. On the other hand, it still defaults on precatório. I collected more than 30 signatures, it’s already a sign of support.”

Work

The senator also commented that, last Tuesday, he received in his office the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), with senators Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), to deal with the matter. The congressman is already working behind the scenes so that his proposal – or a similar one – prevails in relation to the one passed in the Chamber.

At the House, however, there are those who see the objective of the PEC in a different way. Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), for example, despite being resistant, is not completely against the text. He argued that a measure to end poverty in the country is urgent, and the proposal approved by the Chamber would serve as a relief to the most needy. However, in order for him to vote in favour, he said that it is necessary to exclude a specific provision from the text. “I am a municipalist. I want to approve (the PEC) because the municipalities are in a bad situation, and the belly of the Brazilian people is dry,” he stated. “Auxílio Brasil came late, but I talked to Fernando Bezerra and put the condition to remove this R$ 20 billion fat. This space from R$ 15 billion to R$ 20 billion, they want to use to put him in the reelection of Bolsonaro , which is an impossible task, in my opinion, since Bolsonaro is an unprepared president,” he emphasized.

In the assessment of André César, political scientist and partner at Hold Assessoria, the Senate has its own proposals to support Auxílio Brasil. In addition, one of the main brakes may be Rodrigo Pacheco, who practically became Bolsonaro’s opponent in the race for the Planalto — he hasn’t formalized the pre-candidacy yet. “It is not easy to pass. It is a complex issue and one that was approved with difficulties in the Chamber”, he stressed.

According to the expert, the artifices used for approval in the Chamber, such as the rapporteur’s amendments (RP9), will not be the same used in the Senate, as Pacheco is not interested in backing proposals from the head of the Executive. “It will take a while to vote. Safe in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), it creates some instruments to paralyze. Anyway, it is not so simple for the Senate to work on the agenda”, he highlighted. “The government’s problem in the Senate is called Rodrigo Pacheco, who may even be vice president of Lula’s ticket.”