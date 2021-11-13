Senators tell STF government failed to suspend ‘secret’ budget | Policy

The resources of the “secret budget” originate from parliamentary amendments – the so-called rapporteur’s amendments – whose transparency is questioned in actions in the Supreme and Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

On the last 5th, Rosa Weber determined the suspension of payments and, this week, the plenary of the Supreme Court endorsed the decision (video below).

By 8 votes to 2, STF maintains Rosa Weber’s decision that suspended ‘secret budget’

Based on a report last Wednesday (10) in the magazine “Piauí”, lawmakers listed 21 payments totaling R$ 5 million and would have been made by various federal agencies after Rosa Weber’s decision.

In the petition, the senators state that “several events related to commitment, settlement and payment were held” after the minister’s decision and asked her to adopt “measures that it deems pertinent”, including, for example, the imposition of a fine; determination of the alleged non-compliance with the decision; and accountability of public agents, including Bolsonaro and Lira.

Civil House asked for suspension

In an official letter sent to nine ministries on the 6th — the day after the minister’s decision — the executive secretary of the Civil House, Jônathas Assunção de Castro, requests measures “urgently to suspend any and all execution of budgetary resources” arising of the rapporteur’s amendments.