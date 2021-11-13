Sertanejo Thiago Costa is run over by a speedboat and his family asks for prayers

In addition to the country singer, three other people were hit by the vessel

On November 11th, the country singer Thiago Costa suffered an accident in Belém do Pará!

The musician’s staff informed that he was run over by a speedboat, around 5:40 pm, while riding a jet ski. According to the official statement, Thiago suffered fractures and had to undergo surgery. In addition to the singer, three other people were also hit.

CLARIFICATION NOTE – “The Artist Thiago Costa advises, through this note, to inform that, on the afternoon of this Thursday, November 11, 2021, around 5:40 pm the singer suffered an aquatic accident in the Maguari hole (in BELÉM)”, started.

“He had a fractured leg and arm and underwent leg surgery during the night and has been monitored by the medical team, his health is stable. This month’s shows are canceled. We appreciate the affection and understanding of everyone, we ask prayers for the recovery of our Power Thiago Costa”, closed.

– Country singer Kleber, from the duo with Kaue, a victim of Covid-19, dies at the age of 37

At age 19, country singer dies victim of brain tumor

Sad news! The singer Daniel Frandolzo he died in the last few days, at the age of 19, victim of a brain tumor. The countryman was known as Daniel Viola in Sinop, Mato Grosso, where he lived.

Check out:





Last accessed: 13 Nov 2021 – 13:08:58 (404185).