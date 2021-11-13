Services interrupt 5 months of high and confirm the brake in the 3rd quarter

You services interrupted five months of high in September, when they registered a decline of 0.6%, released the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Friday (12). The median of market expectations pointed to an increase of 0.5%.

With the result, the sector is still 3.7% above the pre-pandemic level, in February of last year, but 8% below the record reached in November 2014, says the institute.

In comparison with September of last year, the volume of services increased by 11.4%, the seventh consecutive positive rate. In the year, the sector accumulates a gain of 11.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. Already the accumulated in 12 months, 6.8%, the most intense rate of the historical series, initiated in December 2012, says the research.

Result confirms bad 3rd quarter

Impacted more strongly by the transport and information services group, the sector confirms the strong slowdown in the economy in the third quarter.

The sector’s numbers come on a trail of weaker-than-expected results for activity in September. In recent days, the IBGE also announced a 0.4% drop in industrial production and a 1.3% drop in retail trade.

“It’s safe to say that the economy stopped in the quarter ended in September”, says André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton, in a note.

Of the 27 units of the Federation, 20 had fall in the sector. The biggest impact came from São Paulo (-1.6%), followed by Minas Gerais (-1.3%), Rio Grande do Sul (-1.3%), Pernambuco (-2.2%) and Goiás ( -2.2%). Rio de Janeiro (2.0%), Distrito Federal (2.9%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (3.6%) had the highest increases.

negative impacts

Of the five activities monitored by the survey, four fell. The biggest highlight was transport, which dropped 1.9% from August to September, the biggest negative rate since April last year, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when it dropped 19%.

“The sector was influenced by the drop in passenger air transport, due to the 28.19% increase in the price of air tickets, in road freight transport and also in rail freight”, explains the research manager, Rodrigo Lobo, in note.

In addition to transport, other negative highlights came from other services (-4.7%), information and communication (-0.9%) and professional, administrative and complementary services (-1.1%).

“The fall in the services sector was relatively widespread”, says Lobo, for whom the sharp retraction in the month is explained by the high basis of comparison.

The expert explains that the fall in interest rates — which reached a historic low last year — made people look for other forms of investment, for which financial intermediaries are demanded.

“So these services have had very expressive revenue growth in recent years. The fall in this segment in September is due to this high base of comparison”, he says.

Positive impact of services to families

With an increase of 1.3%, the sector of services provided to families was the only one to increase from August to September, when it had the sixth consecutive positive rate.

Despite the advance, it is worth saying that the sector is still 16.2% below the pre-pandemic level.

The IBGE remembers that this sector was the one that suffered the most from social distancing and the consequent drastic drop in the circulation of people on the streets.

“These services have shown some kind of breath, growth. With the advance of vaccination and the flexibilization of economic activities, people are returning to more intensive consumption of accommodation and food services”, says Lobo.