Sesi-Bauru beats Barueri, overtakes rivals and follows behind the G-4 of the Superliga | volleyball

Sesi-Bauru beat Barueri by 3 sets to 0 (partials of 28 / 26 , 25 / 23 , 21 / 25 and 25 / 20 ), this Friday night, at José Corrêa gymnasium, in Barueri, in a game valid for the fourth round of the women’s Superliga.

With 31 points, the American opponent Nia Reed was the highest scorer in the match and took home the Viva Vôlei trophy, for best player of the match.

With the victory, Sesi-Bauru overtakes the opponent and remains in fifth place in the Superliga, now with eight points and three wins in four games. Barueri stops at six points and drops to sixth place, with two wins and two defeats.

Barueri returns to play on Tuesday, at 20:30, when he visits Osasco, at José Liberatti gym, in Osasco. Sesi-Bauru enters the court again on Friday, at 18:30, when it receives Pinheiros, at the Pana de Pressure gymnasium, in Bauru.

In an early game marked by intense rallies, the balance set the tone for the first few minutes until Barueri opened three points ahead. The hosts continued in advantage until reaching a count of 18, when they took six consecutive points, allowing the reaction of the interior team. From then on, the period was played point by point, here and there, until Sesi-Bauru managed to close the partial in 28-26.

Committing few mistakes and with an effective attack, the team from Bauru started the second set better, but Barueri quickly balanced the actions, betting mainly on Lorrayna’s accurate attacks. The hosts managed most of the period with two points ahead, but in a scenario similar to the previous set, Sesi-Bauru equalized in 18 to 18. Once again, the balance prevailed in the last actions, but the team from the interior prevailed and won by 25 to 23.

Sesi-Bauru came to the third set willing to close the match from the start and took the lead in the first few minutes. Barueri, however, soon hit a great streak and not only became the marker of the partial, but also placed a good advantage just before halfway through the period. Despite the opponent’s attempt to react, the team led by Zé Roberto Guimarães prevailed mainly in blocks and returned to the game by winning the set 25-21.