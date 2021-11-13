She won! Britney Spears is released from her father’s guardianship after 13 years | celebrities



Day of celebration! The guardianship of singer Britney Spears came to an end this Friday (12) after 13 years under the eyes of her father, Jamie Spears, in her life decisions.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court, in the United States, ruled the unnecessary guardianship. “The court considers and determines that the guardianship of the person and property of Britney Jean Spears is no longer necessary,” decreed Judge Brenda Penny.

The hearing was not prolonged and went smoothly due to all parties consenting to the termination. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, read a statement by the artist delivered in June with a desire to end the guardianship without evaluation.

Mathew and Laurie Ann Wright, a temporary lawyer for Jody Montgomery, said they filed a sealed termination plan on November 1st. The lawyer also revealed that he created a safety net on both the personal and financial sides.

Although guardianship has ended, accountant John Zabel, who replaced Jamie after his suspension, will have limited administrative power as part of the termination plan.