Simone reveals why she didn’t go to Marília Mendonça’s funeral

The singer Simone Mendes, paired with Simaria, revealed that since the death of Marília Mendonça has become reflective about the risks of air travel. The countrywoman confessed that she was shaken by the news.

In conversation with Instagram followers, Simone was asked if she was afraid of facing new plane trips and she confirmed it. “Yes, but there is no other way to get to work than by plane. It will take a while to lose some of the fear”, he declared.

The artist also spoke about the fact that she did not go to say goodbye to her colleague at the wake that took place last Saturday (6), in Goiânia. According to the singer, who lives in São Paulo, she he even looked at the plane ticket, but he gave up.

“I looked at the ticket, but they were all sold out. Maybe it was for the best. I was left with the image of Marília’s joy at our last meeting”, wrote the singer.

Simone took the opportunity to remember a moment of affection with Marília. “I was closer to Marília than her Simaria. In the last show we shared the stage, Marília sang with me, hugged me a lot in the dressing room. It was so special”, he commented.

Unusual moment of career

Recently Simone left fans surprised by revealing that she was arrested when she was younger.. According to the artist, it all happened during a concert tour by singer Frank Aguiar, in which she and her sister Simaria were backing vocals.

“I think I was arrested when I was 15 or 16 years old. Frank Aguiar will perform in the United States, all documentation perfect. Once there, at the time of the interview with the Federal Police, they took me to a small room. I thought it was to see something. When I think not, some policemen come and put on a leather belt with a chain and handcuffs. I start to cry. Imagine, again, my first time in the country. For them, my passport was stolen. To stop chipping, I put a handcuff on my foot, and I was crying,” she said. “They took me to a place full of Muslims. And the psychological pressure they used? ‘You can tell us that your passport was stolen. If you tell the truth, we’ll at least let you call your mom. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck here and you won’t see your parents anymore.’ I even took those photos. How was my word going to count? They had to investigate. Five hours later, those people come and say ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. You can get to know our country. It was a mistake,” she said.