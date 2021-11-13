Singer Marcelo Falcão is imprisoned by the Court

The singer Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the band O Rappa, was under house arrest decreed by do not pay child support, with debt exceeding R$ 80 thousand. The decision is for Monday, 8th, but the warrant was only issued this Thursday (11/11). According to the Justice of Rio de Janeiro, he will be under house arrest for 60 days and will only be released to leave the house in cases of medical assistance, if necessary.

The singer’s daughter, Agatha Cristal Silveira, 22, was responsible for the action. At the moment, the singer is in San Francisco, USA, touring until November 21st, however, he claimed in the process that he is in complete bankruptcy.

“In the present case, the negligence of the defendant is clearly demonstrated in relation to the fulfillment of his obligation to pay the full amount of food to his daughter, who is now older”, says judge Andre Cortes Vieira Lopes, of the 18th Family Court in Rio.

Despite having justified that he went into complete bankruptcy during the pandemic, the process exposes that the singer had several opportunities to pay his debt, including installment payments. For the Justice, there was voluntary non-compliance with the legal obligation on the part of Falcão, which led to the decree of his arrest.

