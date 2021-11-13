Singer Marcelo Falcão is imprisoned for non-payment of child support

Singer Marcelo Falcão was imprisoned by the Rio de Janeiro Court for non-payment of alimony. The decision is from last Monday, the 8th, and the warrant was issued this Thursday, the 11th.

According to the G1 website, the artist will be under house arrest for 60 days and can only leave the house for medical care, if necessary. The action was proposed by the singer’s daughter, Agatha Cristal Silveira, 22, and exceeds the amount of R$ 80 thousand. The news was anticipated by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal “Em off”.

Falcão is currently in San Francisco, United States, where he was scheduled to tour until the 21st, also in cities such as Boston, Orlando, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Newark.

Also according to G1, in the process, the singer argues that he went bankrupt during the pandemic and that, therefore, he is unable to pay the amount of the debt. According to him, the determined value presents “flagrant excess of what is established”. But, for justice, Falcão voluntarily failed to fulfill his legal obligation as a father. It is said that he had several possibilities to pay the debt, including installments, but he did not, and that is why his arrest was decreed.

Judge Andre Cortes Vieira Lopes, from the 18th Family Court of Rio, states in the document: “The negligence of the defendant is clearly demonstrated in relation to the fulfillment of his obligation to pay the full amount of alimony to his daughter, who is now older” .

Wanted, the singer has not yet expressed himself.