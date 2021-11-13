Singer Marcelo Falcão is jailed for non-payment of child support

Singer Marcelo Falcão, former member of the band ‘O Rappa’, was arrested by the Rio de Janeiro Court for not paying child support. The decision is last Monday (08), but the warrant was issued only last Thursday (11).

According to G1, the musician will be under house arrest for 60 days and can only leave the house for medical care, in case of need. Agatha Cristal Silveira, 22, Marcelo’s daughter, was responsible for proposing the action.

In the process, Falcão argued that he went bankrupt during the Covid-19 pandemic and that, therefore, he is unable to pay the debt, which exceeds R$80 thousand.

According to the singer, the determined value presents “flagrant excess of what was established”. But, for justice, the artist voluntarily failed to comply with his legal obligation as a father. It is said that he had several possibilities to pay the debt, including installments, but chose not to.

For judge Andre Cortes Vieira Lopes, of the 18th Family Court of Rio, Falcão had negligence in dealing with his obligations. “In these records, the negligence of the defendant is clearly demonstrated in relation to the fulfillment of his obligation to pay the full amount of alimony to his daughter, who is now older,” he said.

Marcela is currently in San Francisco, United States, where a tour was planned until the 21st, also in cities such as Boston, Orlando, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Newark.

