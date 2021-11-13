Skate Street World Cup: Pamela Rosa goes to the Super Crown final | skateboard

Pamela Rosa performed excellently in the SLS Super Crown qualifiers in Jacksonville, Florida. The Brazilian has never been left out of a World Skate Street stage final in history. Now Pamela competes for the title tomorrow with other big names in world skateboarding

1 of 1 Pamela Rosa at Jacksonville SLS — Photo: Reproduction Pamela Rosa at Jacksonville SLS — Photo: Reproduction

. The Brazilian’s performance was only not more spectacular than her strategy. Pamela opened her participation with an excellent lap of 4.9 points.

Pamela Rosa makes 4.9 on her lap in the World Skate Street qualifiers

The skater knew how to manage her advantage after two big maneuvers exploring the handrail elements. In the first one, Pamela got a 4.8. In the second maneuver, the skater threw a slide through the handrail and got the highest score in the qualifying: 6.5.

Pamela Rosa makes 6.5 in the second maneuver of the World Skate Street qualifiers

In addition to Pamela, the Dutch Candy Jacobs and Keet Oldenbeuving and the American Samarria Brevard go to the final. They join Rayssa Leal, Roos Zweetslot, Momiji Nishiya and Funa Nakayama, who were already classified.

The other Brazilian in the competition was Marina Gabriela. The young athlete, only 18 years old, had difficulties in executing the maneuvers and ended up finishing in last place.