Skate Street World Cup: See Brazilians with title chances | skateboard

The last stage of the World Skate Street takes place this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to the SLS Super Crown title, four Brazilians are still alive in the dispute for the title of winner of the season. Rayssa Leal, Pamela Rosa, Felipe Gustavo and Lucas Rabelo have chances to become world champions in 2021.

1 out of 5 Brazilians with a chance of winning a title on the SLS — Photo: Infoesporte Brazilians with title chances at SLS — Photo: Infoesporte

The dispute will be fierce and will involve defeating big names in the category such as the American Nyjah Huston, the biggest winner in SLS history, and the Japanese Funa Nakayama and Momiji Nishiya, who took the Olympic podium alongside Rayssa.

You will be able to follow the last stage of the Skate Street World Championship on November 13th and 14th on sportv channels. The qualifiers take place on Saturday, with the women’s at 12:30 pm (sportv2) and the men’s at 3:30 pm (sportv3). The finals take place on Sunday on sportv2 at 2 pm (female) and 4:30 pm (men).

See who are the Brazilians with title chances in the SLS season

2 out of 5 Rayssa Leal champion at the Lake Havasu stage of the World Skate Street World Championship — Photo: Julio Detefon Rayssa Leal champion in the Lake Havasu stage of the World Skate Street World Championship — Photo: Julio Detefon

The skate fairy is the Brazilian with the highest ranking to win the SLS season. Rayssa has been champion in both stages so far, in Salt Lake City and Lake Havasu. The Brazilian currently leads the league ranking with 200 points. In addition, it is already classified for the final of the Super Crown alongside the Japanese Funa Nakayama and Momiji Nishiya and the Dutch Roos Zwetsloot.

Rayssa put it to break in the two previous stages getting the results in the end and comeback. The skateboard fairy made history by sending a kickflip rockslide from the front and scoring an 8.5 in Salt Lake City. It was the first time a woman had performed the maneuver in a competition.

It’s possible to say that Rayssa is the favorite to take both the Super Crown and the SLS season. Today the skate fairy is the name to be beaten among women.

IT IS CHAMPION!!! Rayssa Leal makes 8.5 in the last maneuver of the race and wins the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street

3 out of 5 Pamela Rosa training at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics skate park — Photo: Ezra Shaw / Team Pamela Rosa training at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics skate park — Photo: Ezra Shaw / Team

Pâmela Rosa has already felt the taste of being SLS champion in 2019. The Brazilian is in the fight to win the second world championship in Skate Street. Currently, Pamela ranks 5th in the league ranking with 156 points, just one point behind Dutch Roos Zwetsloot. Pamela finished the two stages, Lake Havasu and Salt Lake City, in 4th place.

Our world champion will have to compete in the qualifiers to secure the final of the SLS Super Crown. But the tendency is for Pamela to take it easy and be one of the four classified to join Rayssa, Roos, Momiji and Funa in the big decision.

Among the top candidates for the title, Pamela is by far the most experienced. The 22-year-old São Paulo native has luggage and a skateboard to surprise and try to take the mug home once again.

Pamela Rosa makes 6.0 in the fifth maneuver

4 out of 5 Felipe Gustavo; skateboard; Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Felipe Gustavo; skateboard; Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Among men, Felipe Gustavo is the best placed Brazilian, currently occupying the second position in the ranking. The skater has had two good performances in the SLS stage so far, being 5th in Salt Lake City and 2nd in Lake Havasu. Today Felipe Gustavo has 162 points in the ranking and is already guaranteed in the Super Crown final with Nyjah, Alex Midler and Gustavo Ribeiro.

Felipe’s real challenge is to unseat skateboarding legend Nyjah Huston. The greatest champion in SLS history is the leader of the season rankings with 190 points, after winning in Lake Havasu and finishing 2nd in Salt Lake City.

Felipe has experience and showed good performances in the previous stages, but he will need to raise the level to face Nyjah. The Brazilian has potential, especially if he manages to repeat the high-scoring maneuvers he had in Arizona.

Felipe Gustavo performs a sensational maneuver and scores 9.3

5 out of 5 Lucas Rabelo is STU QS Street champion, skateboarding — Photo: Júlio Tio Verde Lucas Rabelo is STU QS Street champion, skateboarding — Photo: Júlio Tio Verde

Lucas Rabelo surprised him by reaching the SLS final as the second best placed Brazilian in the ranking. The 22-year-old youngster currently ranks 8th in the SLS ranking with 106 points.

The skater had good performances, taking 7th place in Lake Havasu and 14th in Salt Lake City. Rabelo, however, was better positioned for the Super Crown dispute than Kelvin Hoefler and Filipe Mota, who are both with 100 points.

With little chance of being champion, Lucas hopes to be once again in the elite of skateboarding. The Brazilian will have to compete in the Super Coroa qualifiers and show his best skateboard to be able to compete in the heads.