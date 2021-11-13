Skyrim Anniversary Edition celebrates 10 years of gaming; see price | RPG Games

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is the remake of Bethesda’s acclaimed action-RPG in celebration of her tenth anniversary. The pack compiles hundreds of content released over the past decade, including community creations via the Creation Club and the official Dragonborn, Dawnguard and Hearthfire expansions.

It is now possible to download on PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for prices starting at R$179. There’s even an update for those who already have Skyrim Special Edition from R$79 on Steam. See below all about the release of Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition celebrates ten years of Bethesda's classic RPG — Photo: Publicity/Bethesda

Price and free content

Those interested in buying The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition should pay attention to the different prices on PC and consoles, in addition to the update for those who already have the Special Edition of the game.

On PC, through Steam, it is possible to pay cheaper in the game. The full version costs R$ 179, while the update for those who already have the Special Edition costs R$ 79. On consoles, the first costs R$ 274.50 and the second, R$ 104.90.

Anyone who already has the Special Edition of Skyrim, including the Xbox Game Pass, is not left out of the celebration of ten years of gaming. Bethesda guarantees that this version will receive free access to new creations that are also part of the Anniversary Edition, namely: Saints & Seducers, Rare Curious, Survival Mode and Fishing.

Skyrim is known for its robust content and is now also coming to the next generation of consoles — Photo: Disclosure/Bethesda

The game is considered a big game changer for its robust content and unprecedented freedom in the series, as well as collecting over 200 Game of the Year awards. Now, fans can also take advantage of next-gen console improvements to revisit the classic or venturing for the first time.

The Anniversary Edition of Skyrim is considered the most complete edition of the award-winning RPG and promises to please both longtime fans and novices alike. The release features more than 500 standout creations from the community and partner developers, who collaborate to enrich the experience with new quests, armor, enemies, bosses, spells, and more.

Some of the creations are related to iconic locations in the franchise. In “The Cause,” for example, players encounter the Order of the Mythic Dawn, who want to open a new Oblivion gate, and discover new enemies, locations, and weapons. There is also “Ghosts of the Court”, which allows you to obtain 12 weapons and armor directly from The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition compiles over 500 creations that add quests, enemies, armor and more — Photo: Disclosure/Bethesda

As for the creations that also come for free to the Special Edition, it is worth highlighting the Survival Mode, which forces the player to control their own body temperature and fatigue, in addition to eating to avoid starvation. The aim is to make the experience more challenging and immersive, as well as offering a completely different way to play.

Finally, next-gen consoles bring relevant optimizations in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. According to Bethesda, these include better graphics, faster loading screens and other improvements.

Those who wish to play The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on computers should adhere to the minimum and recommended requirements to avoid performance issues. Fortunately, the game shares the same requirements as Skyrim Special Edition, so there shouldn’t be any surprises.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition Requirements Minimums Recommended ONLY Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 (64-bit) Processor Intel i5-750 or AMD Phenom II X4-945 Intel i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320 Memory 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Video card NVIDIA GTX 470 1GB or AMD HD 7870 2GB NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB or NVIDIA AMD R9 290 HD 12 GB of free disk space 12 GB of free disk space

With information from Bethesda