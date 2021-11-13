Sleeping between 10 pm and 11 pm can reduce the risk of heart disease

We all already know that a night’s sleep makes a big difference to the health of the body. The novelty now is the possibility of a more favorable time to start the night’s rest. According to scientists at the University of Exeter, UK, this time would be between 10 pm and 11 pm.

The researchers used data from approximately 88,000 participants pooled in the UK Biobank database and found a correlation between sleep schedule and heart health. On the platform, there is detailed information about users’ health, including age, eating habits and lifestyle.

The health of the participants was monitored for an average of five years. According to the scientists, 3,172 participants developed some cardiovascular disease in the period. This occurrence was highest in people who slept normally after midnight and lowest in those who went to bed from 10:00 pm to 10:59 pm.

Compared with those who went to bed between 10:00 pm and 10:59 pm, people who slept before 10:00 pm had a 24% higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Those whose bedtime was between 11:00 pm and 11:59 pm were 12% more likely to have heart problems. Participants who fell asleep after midnight had a 25% higher risk.

The results suggest that sleeping before this time interval or after it increases the chances that the biological clock is disturbed, generating adverse consequences for health.

David Plans, co-author of the study and a fellow at the University of Exeter, said that sleeping past midnight is the riskiest behavior because it decreases the likelihood of waking up in time to see the morning light. “Although the findings do not show causality, sleep time emerged as a potential cardiac risk factor – independent of other risk factors and sleep characteristics,” said the expert.

As the study is observational, the cause and effect relationship is not immediately proven. However, it opens the way for the theme to be deepened.