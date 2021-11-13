Snapdragon 898 must inherit issues from the previous generation; speeds leak in photo

Update (11/12/2021) – HA

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 was hot topic, from its good performance, being the company’s first 5 nm chip, but also because it literally got too hot. Overheating was one of the main problems with the cell phones that brought the new thing and, unfortunately, rumors suggest that its successor, the Snapdragon 898, could suffer from the same problems. According to FrontTron on Twitter insider, Qualcomm’s next processor was developed with 4LPX process technology, which, to put it mildly, is practically a variant of the previous 5LPP — in turn, a simulacrum of 7LPP. With this carriage ride, the informant drew the conclusion that the 898 will inherit the defects of its ancestors — and not just heating, but also high energy consumption.

SD898 uses a 4LPX process, which is essentially 5LPP, which is also based on 7LPP.

This means that SD898 will still have all the problems that were present in 5nm and 7nm process, which includes “heating” and “high power consumption”.

“The future of the S22 trio looks bleak to me”, concludes FrontTron, with a touch of pessimism about the next generation of Samsung phones. It will then be up to manufacturers to find ways and other components to help dissipate heat from the new powerhouse. Anyway, it’s a negative point for a platform that must compete with others like the Exynos 2200, which in Samsung’s 4LPE process technology can have a more encouraging result.

Original article (11/04/2021)

In an unspecified place, a model SM8450 processor — the famous Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 — works in some device. And, on the screen, the Device Info HW app shows all the configuration of this new component. The leak arrives via the Digital Chat Station informant, sharing on Twitter via I_Leak_VN. As we can see, the main core — which must be based on Cortex-X2 — is running at 3.0GHz. Next up are three intermediate cores based on Cortex-A710 clocked at 2.5GHz, and finally four derived cores of the Cortex-A510 efficient at 1.79 GHz. These numbers confirm those presented in recent leaks.

While most of the best next-gen chips will use a similar CPU composition, the Snapdragon 898 GPU will be unique. It’s not known, however, what kind of performance boost can be expected from the Adreno 730, but there are architectural improvements over the Adreno 660, combined in Samsung’s new 4nm process.





