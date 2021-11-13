Son of Marília Mendonça makes his first appearance after his mother’s accident: “Blessed”

Son of Marília Mendonça appeared at an affectionate moment with the singer’s former mother-in-law and moved followers; Look

the singer’s son Marília Mendonça appeared for the first time on social networks last Friday night (12) after the tragic accident that killed the star.

who posed with the little one Leo, just one year old, it was just her grandma, Zaida Huff. the mother of the countryman Murilo Huff posted a loving selfie with her grandson on her Instagram profile and moved her followers with the record.

Last week, Mrs Ruth, mother of the late singer, said that the child’s custody will be divided between her and her ex-son-in-law, Murilo.

“We are certain that this would be my daughter’s will. God in his infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect”, explained at the time.

It is worth remembering that until then the boy was under the care of his maternal grandmother, in Goiânia, in the mansion where Marília lived with her mother and heir.

Marília Mendonça he died on November 5 at 26 years old. She suffered a serious air accident in the region of Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

Gusttavo Lima resumed its concert schedule after the death of Marília Mendonça and made an emotional tribute to the ‘Queen of Suffering’.

This past Friday (12), during his presentation in Itaituba, in the interior of Pará, the ambassador cried as he vented about the loss of his friend.“World has collapsed”, reported.