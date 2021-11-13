Son of Renato appears to detonate Christian’s farce; Understand · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will discover that Renato (Cauã Reymond) had a child with a lover in Um Lugar ao Sol. at risk. He will already be married and will be pressured to take a DNA test on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The turnaround will be aired on the 22nd. Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will have become the wife of the twin raised in a shelter for minors. He will then despair at realizing that his brother’s past could spell his downfall.

By now, the preppy will have gotten pregnant and given birth, but the baby will not survive. She will have difficulties in accepting a child from another with her husband and will demand that the woman proves that the boy is really Renato’s heir.

When approached by Maria Fernanda, Christian will not recognize her. His brother’s former mistress will remind him of the affair the two had a few years ago, when they both lived in Paris, France.

The fact is, the idea of ​​assuming paternity will put the anti-hero plan at risk. A simple DNA test will solve the situation, but it could also create another problem, as the DNA of twins is not always exactly the same.

In scene that will aired next Wednesday (24) , Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will be surprised to learn more about his brother’s feat. He will ask Maria Fernanda for some time to prepare Barbara for the news. She will have gone through a traumatic situation regarding motherhood, as her baby will have survived.

Renato’s ex-lover, however, will declare that she is willing to do anything for her son to meet his father, but will pretend to accept the proposal. However, when he gets home, Christian will have a big surprise: Maria Fernanda and Barbara will be face to face.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters.

