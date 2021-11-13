SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts spot foreign object near ISS

As they approached the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts from the SpaceX Crew-3 mission, which was launched by NASA last Wednesday (10), spotted a strange object floating in space.

In a video posted on Twitter by NASASpaceflight editor-in-chief, Crew Dragon Endurance pilot Tom Marshburn reports: “We saw an object that looked like a twisted doorknob, though it’s hard to tell from a distance, in our central camera view from left to lower right of our vision”. Marshburn also considered that it was a sow.

Crew report seeing an object pass in their centerline camera, could be a nut. SpaceX MCC-X not concerned. That’ll make several UFO vids on youtube. 😆 pic.twitter.com/3JvXn6VBKN — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) November 11, 2021

SpaceX Mission Control on the ground told the crew that the object was likely harmless, and the rest of the flight went off without a hitch, with the capsule docking shortly thereafter on the ISS, according to The Washington Post.

There’s no indication of what the object could be exactly – although it was most likely space junk debris.

ISS made angle adjustment maneuver before arrival of Crew-3

It is worth remembering that, hours before the launch of the mission, NASA announced that the ISS would make an evasive maneuver precisely to avoid such problems.

“The ISS team is monitoring a piece of debris and is planning an evasive maneuver to be carried out six hours before the mission launches,” said Joel Montalbano, program manager for the International Space Station at NASA, at a press conference on takeoff day.

Earth’s orbit is full of space junk. Image: Dotted Yeti / Shutterstock

The debris in question is identified by NASA as “Object 35114”, or “1999-025DKS”, a holdover from an anti-satellite weapons test carried out by China in 2007. At the time, the Chinese government fired a suborbital-capable missile at a climate observation satellite. The kinetic force generated by the explosion pushed several debris along the Earth’s orbit.

Maybe the sow spotted by the Crew-3 crew belonged to that destroyed satellite?

