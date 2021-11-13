Specialist in real estate funds, Moise Politi explains what these investments are

The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, a program focused on the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is Moise Politi, managing partner of REC Gestão de Recursos.

Politi has 40 years of experience in the financial market and was one of the pioneers in the real estate finance sector in Brazil. In the program, he tells how this market started and explains how real estate investment funds (FIIs) work.

In 1997, Moise Politi, an engineer who had a career in the financial market, participated in an event organized by the Cyrela construction company with people from the real estate sector. During the ceremony, he identified that the segment was totally helpless from financiers.

At the time, the resources came mainly from savings, despite the existence of a regulation on FIIs. “The way Brazilians invested their resources in the long term was through the acquisition of real estate, as in addition to earning rent, they were protected against inflation and could have gained in the medium term”, justifies Politi.

After researching the well-developed American market, in 1999 he and the partners of Ourinvest launched the Shopping Pátio Higienópolis real estate investment fund, the first for individual investors in the country.

In all, the FII had 600 investors, mainly family members, friends and colleagues of the partners, and managed a total of R$49 million. “The person asked what it was and we said that we would explain it later”, he recalls. When it was sold to BTG Pactual, in 2012, the fund’s equity was already R$15 billion.

“What we have today is the result of our initiative with the CVM, the Central Bank and the Federal Revenue”, he says. “We didn’t invent anything, we simply improved the North American version, adapting to the legislation and the national economic environment.”

Real estate fund is a very efficient and easy way to invest in real estate, in addition to presenting lower risk, guarantees the specialist. Instead of concentrating all your money on a single property, which can be without a tenant, you actually have 40, 50 tenants in different properties.

“Furthermore, the management is professional and you only need to worry about receiving the monthly dividend, exempt from income tax, and reinvesting if you want”, he points out. “But it is necessary, like any other asset, to know how it works.”

The real estate fund is closed, that is, people cannot redeem. To create it, an issue (funding) is opened for investors to place money, and when it ends, the fund closes and no one else enters.

Investors who want to sell their share cannot redeem it, as in an investment fund of other types. He needs to sell it on the secondary market on the stock exchange, like a stock. “If the fund grows, there is a new issue and new investors come in.”

The real estate fund is managed by a professional financial institution, the trustee, who holds the properties on behalf of the investors. There is also a manager who usually makes the buy, sell or lease decisions. And, whoever wants to invest in this modality, needs to do it through brokers or banks.

paper x brick

There are two types of real estate funds: brick and paper. In the first, the investor will own the property, that is, the fund buys a hotel, shopping mall, logistics center or corporate building on its behalf and has the benefit of the return on the enterprise – rent or stay – plus the appreciation of the property, because he owns it.

The downside of this type of FII is that tenants can leave without paying or forgoing rent. Also, the property has maintenance costs and can depreciate, so your risk is greater.

The paper fund, on the other hand, invests in real estate receivables certificates (CRIs), which are papers, bonds, real estate debt values ​​of a property. “It is as if it were a bank deposit, CDB, LCI or fixed income security in the value of these credits, corrected by an indexer”, explains Politi. “This is remuneration for this portfolio.”

CRIs do not have a capital gain or appreciation because the property they are backing does not belong to the fund, but to the borrower. It is a lower risk fund, as it is a debt that has to be paid every month, so there is a certain predictability of cash flow.

“In short, in brick, you own the property and have capital gain potential. In the paper one, you are the owner of a loan and have the guarantee of a property, in case whoever took the credit does not pay, and your potential gain is capital, as in a fixed income”, compares the specialist.

