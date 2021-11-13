Sport takes a new attitude to keep the match date against Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Sport advanced this Friday (12) in a political dispute against Flamengo to try to keep the date of the game against the red-black team for the 24th of November. The information was initially released by the GE and confirmed by the fans.com.

After releasing an official statement to protest the change of date, Sport filed this Friday the request that the date initially set for November 24 be kept, after the CBF has rescheduled the game for December 3rd.

In the official note, the Pernambuco club assures that it was not consulted about the change and that the decision was unilateral after consulting Flamengo. This date change took place for better logistics for the Rio de Janeiro team, as on November 27, the team will have the Libertadores final against Palmeiras in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Sport is still working on planning to maintain the date on November 24th, based on the progress of the Brasileirão rounds.

Remember Sport’s official note about the game against Flamengo

“The directors of Sport Club do Recife are surprised by the information, not yet official by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), of the postponement of the match against Flamengo, scheduled for November 24, at the Arena de Pernambuco. We will not accept under any circumstances any alteration to Sport’s games in the table.

We recently requested that our game against Santos be moved from Sunday to Monday, as our delegation made an exhausting journey back after the game in Cuiabá. And we didn’t have our order accepted. In addition, with the anticipation of the match against Bragantino, which will make the decision of the Copa Sudamericana, it made the schedule tighter for our squad.

We hope that the CBF will keep the calendar approved by everyone. And that no change is made by political action of either club involved without Sport Club do Recife participating in this discussion and having its decision taken into account.

That’s why we repeat: under no circumstances will we accept any change in the table of the Brazilian Series A Championship.”

