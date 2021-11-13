Star Wars series with Ewan McGregor wins teaser

Back in the Star Wars universe, Lucasfilm today released the first teaser of the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which brings Ewan McGregor back to the role of the Jedi Master for a new adventure that arrives at Disney+ in 2022. The release is part Disney+ Day programming, which celebrates the second year of the streaming platform.

However, some fans were disappointed: the video, available only on DISney+, is not a trailer for the series: it is a preview that showcases concept art, behind-the-scenes production and interviews with Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow.