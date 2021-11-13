Star Wars series with Ewan McGregor wins teaser

Back in the Star Wars universe, Lucasfilm today released the first teaser of the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which brings Ewan McGregor back to the role of the Jedi Master for a new adventure that arrives at Disney+ in 2022. The release is part Disney+ Day programming, which celebrates the second year of the streaming platform.
However, some fans were disappointed: the video, available only on DISney+, is not a trailer for the series: it is a preview that showcases concept art, behind-the-scenes production and interviews with Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow.
The series will bring back Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prelude trilogy (ie, in episodes 1, 2 and 3 of the Star Saga). Anakin is later transformed into the fearsome Darth Vader — whose iconic breathing can be heard at the end of the teaser.
For series director Deborah Chow, bringing Christensen back is essential to the story, as the starting point will be keeping Luke Skywalker safe during his childhood.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” hits Disney+ in 2022. Before that, we’ll see the first season of the series “The Book of Boba Fett”, which hits the platform on December 29 of this year.