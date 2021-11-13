Steve Bannon Indicted for Contempt of US Congress | World

Steve Bannon, a former ally of former President Donald Trump, was officially indicted on two contempt charges this Friday. The charges involve the refusal of the far-right ideologue to collaborate with the US Congressional commission investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted for both refusing to appear to testify and for refusing to provide documents in response to a commission subpoena.

CNN reported that an arrest warrant for Bannon has already been issued by a judge this Friday.

In October, the Democratic-majority House of Representatives passed a resolution against Bannon with 229 votes in favor — nine of them Republicans — and 202 against, urging the Justice Department to take action against Trump’s former strategist.

The investigating commission wants Bannon to testify because it believes he “had some prior knowledge of the extreme events that took place” on Jan. 6, when Trump fomented an insurrection as Congress met to ratify the election victory of now President Joe Biden . The protest soon turned into an attempted coup against the Legislature.

The mob of Republican supporters ended up invading and plundering the Capitol, interrupting the process that made official Biden’s election victory – and Trump’s defeat. Five people died in the episode.

Lawmakers base their suspicions of Bannon on statements the far-rightist made on his podcast on the eve of the attack on Capitol Hill by hundreds of radical supporters of the former president.

“Will chaos set in tomorrow? A lot of people said to me, ‘If there was a revolution, it would be in Washington.’ Well, this is going to be your moment in history,” Bannon told followers.

Bannon, who does not want to testify to Congress, supported a lawsuit filed by Trump to prevent certain documents related to the events from being revealed, asking the committee to postpone his appearance until the court decides, which was rejected.

In 2016, Bannon was named one of the key strategists in the avalanche of rumors and lies that fueled Trump’s successful campaign, fueling bitterness from sectors of the conservative electorate on issues such as immigration.

Bannon, a former banking and media executive who once ran the far-right website Breitbart News, also maintains close ties with the Bolsonaro family, especially far-right deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, who often praises the American.

Bannon has already provided several informal consultancies to the Brazilian clan and announced support for Jair Bolsonaro before the second round of the 2018 elections.

He even launched an international project called “The Movement” to bring together right-wing populist and extremist leaders around the world. Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro is the group’s representative in Brazil.

He also maintains relations with the ultra-conservative ideologue Olavo de Carvalho, who exerts influence over President Jair Bolsonaro’s sons.

Bannon was even arrested in August 2020 on charges of embezzling money from a campaign to support the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico – which had been one of Trump’s campaign promises in 2016. He was eventually released after posting a $5 million bond.

In November of the same year, he even had his Twitter account deleted for “glorification of violence” when he wrote that Anthony Fauci — America’s leading infectious disease experts — and FBI Director Christopher Wray were to be beheaded.