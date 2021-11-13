STF suspends ordinance prohibiting dismissal for lack of vaccine

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), today (12) suspended the validity of the provisions of Ordinance 620 of the Ministry of Labor, which prohibited the dismissal of workers who had not taken a vaccine against covid-19. The minister responded to the preliminary injunction made by opposition parties.

The decision does not reach those who have express medical contraindications not to be immunized.

The policy of the folder considered that it constitutes “a discriminatory practice the obligation of a vaccination certificate in selective processes for the admission of workers, as well as the dismissal for just cause of an employee due to the non-presentation of a vaccination certificate”.

In the preliminary injunction, Barroso understood that the measure burdened the companies and should have been carried out through a formal law.

“The Federal Supreme Court has already recognized the legitimacy of compulsory vaccination, through the adoption of indirect inductive measures, such as restriction of activities and access to establishments, only ruling out the possibility of vaccination with the use of force”, argued the minister.

Barroso’s decision suspends the provision that prohibited the requirement of proof of vaccination when hiring or to continue the employment relationship. In addition, the part of the rule that considered the request for a vaccination card and dismissal for just cause for lack of the document is also suspended.