sub-attorney calls TCU to remove those responsible

Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado called in the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) for the Court to identify and remove the “responsible”, within the federal government, for the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, a mechanism of the “secret budget” – scheme of support of the Jair Bolsonaro government in Congress, revealed by Estadão.

Considering the lack of transparency and criteria involving the transfers, Furtado points out a “serious failure” in the execution of the amendments, noting that those responsible for such process “should have refused to practice or prevented” such acts.

“Regardless of how the rapporteur’s amendments were approved, it would be up to the Executive Branch, directly in view of the principle of impersonality, in addition to countless others already mentioned or not, to establish criteria to order, prioritize, disclose and authorize their execution”, he says the assistant attorney general.

The assistant attorney still asks the court of accounts to identify and make suggestions to the National Congress to improve the process for approving the rapporteur’s amendments. Furtado suggests that justification be required for the proposed amendments, in addition to the adoption and disclosure of objective criteria for the allocation of resources.

The representation was prepared after the STF (Supreme Federal Court) ratified, by 8 votes to 2, the decision of Minister Rosa Weber that suspended, in full and immediately, the distribution of amendments by the rapporteur until the end of 2021. The amounts allocated to this modality this year they add up to R$ 18.5 billion. It was also determined that the government would give “wide publicity” to the official letters sent by congressmen in 2020 and 2021 for the allocation of resources in their electoral strongholds.

The assistant attorney had already called the TCU to determine the secret budget, but his representation was filed due to the existence of another process in progress in the accounts account, “with content identity and in a more advanced stage of investigation”.

He turned to the court again, considering that, regardless of whether the transfers were made through the purchase of political support (which is still determined by the TCU), the execution of a substantial part of the budget funds without any transparency compromises or makes the control of transfers unfeasible. , “constituting sufficient reason” for the intervention of the Court of Auditors, with the “identification of those responsible and application of the applicable sanctions, including removal from office”.

When requesting the precautionary removal of those responsible for executing the secret budget — to be identified by the TCU —, Furtado points out evidence that they can delay or hinder the action of the court of accounts and even cause further damage to the Treasury.

In Furtado’s assessment, those responsible for executing the Union’s budget were silent on the guidelines of the Budget Guidelines Law — a rule that sets goals and priorities for government spending — for 2020. According to the assistant attorney, the creation of mechanisms provided for in such law “it would already represent an important step to prevent the misuse of the rapporteur’s amendments”.

The indication is linked to the provision of the 2020 LDO, which establishes that the execution of transfers that “do not nominally identify the beneficiary location, including those intended generally for the State” is subject to the prior disclosure, on the internet, of “the criteria for the distribution of resources, considering the socioeconomic indicators of the population benefiting from public policy”.

“The omission regarding such elementary measures becomes even more serious when it is verified that it converges with the supposed interest of federal government authorities in the establishment and maintenance of a business counter with unscrupulous parliamentarians”, emphasizes Frutado.

According to Furtado, the lack of transparency in the allocation of resources “infringes not only principles of Administrative Law, Financial Law and Constitutional Law, such as morality, formality, publicity, the supremacy of the public interest, but also principles that integrate the public interest itself. Republic and the Democratic Rule of Law”.