Substitute de Gaciba says if referees will give post-match interviews and reveals CBF’s objective after crisis: ‘Give reassurance’

Alicio Pena Júnior was the guest of the F90 program and spoke about the controversies involving refereeing in the Brazilian Championship

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced this Friday the resignation of Leonardo Gaciba of the chairmanship of the Arbitration Commission. Through a published statement, the CBF says it will reformulate the structure of Brazilian arbitration.

Alicio Pena Júnior, vice president of the commission, will assume the position on an interim basis until the end of 2021. And, this Friday, Gaciba’s replacement was the guest of the program F90.

During the conversation, the new interim commander revealed that FIFA prohibits referees from giving interviews and stated that the disclosure of VAR audios is to provide the necessary transparency.

“We hold a technical meeting with the referees every week. It is done and will be intensified. FIFA prohibits, for this reason, this is not allowed. The VAR’s audio is just for transparency. Everything explained in the check is what the referee would speak’, began by affirming Alicio Pena Júnior, before revealing the objective of the CBF in this final of Brasileirão.

Former referee Alicio Pena Júnior Fabio Castro/Agif/Gazeta Press

“The objective in this final of the competition is that we can give the referees peace of mind. We are going to reduce the number of referees that we use in the competition a little, to try to have more quality. Our international referee board is the biggest FIFA team. Today in Brazil we have 44 international referees. Women, men and VAR. We have very high quality referees, and our objective at the moment is to give him peace of mind,” he added.

“We will have some actions to be closer to the referees, pursuing improvement and qualification. The objective for the end of the Brazilian championship is to reduce the pressure on the referees, so that we can make the best decisions until the end of the competition”, he concluded.