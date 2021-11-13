Suspected mad cow case in RJ is positive for another disease – 11/12/2021

Neurologist Abelardo Araújo, from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas, confirmed to the UOL News that one of two patients hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) with suspected mad cow disease tested positive for Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) — a neurodegenerative disorder with symptoms similar to those of the disease that also affects bovine animals.

Yesterday, Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) announced that it was monitoring two suspected cases of mad cow disease. Both patients are hospitalized at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas, Fiocruz, in Rio.

However, at the end of the day, the institution informed that, in fact, the cases were not related to mad cow disease, but were investigated as suspected CJD.

Today, a test confirmed that one of the patients had CJD, said Evandro Chagas’ neurologist. The results of the other hospitalized person have yet to come out.

“We received two patients suspected of having a degenerative disease, which is not mad cow disease, as this, as the name implies, is a veterinary disease that occurs in cows and oxen,” said the doctor, in an interview with UOL News.

“[Os casos eram suspeitos] of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) — a rapidly progressive disease, causing a degeneration of the gray matter in the brain and which unfortunately has a fatal outcome,” continued the expert.

“The patients were referred to us for investigation almost simultaneously. One of them just received a result that confirms this diagnosis [de DCJ]. The other one is still waiting,” stated Araújo.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD)

Neurologist Abelardo Araújo reinforced that CJD is not the same disease known as mad cow disease and is not related to the consumption of beef.

“Point out that [esse caso confirmado] this is not mad cow disease. It is Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a sporadic form, which is an extremely rare neurodegenerative disease,” he said.

CJD has an incidence of one case per 1 million inhabitants and may eventually occur in the general population without any relation to the ingestion of beef, explained the doctor.

“[DCJ] it is not related to the consumption of beef infected with mad cow disease. These are different things,” he pointed out.