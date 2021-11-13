Switch and Far Cry 6 top US sales charts • Eurogamer.pt

The video game industry set records for money spent in the month of October in the United States, thanks to several debuts and the arrival of the Nintendo Switch OLED.

According to NPD, Switch was the best-selling console and the one that generated the most money, followed by the PlayStation 5, which remains the console that generated the most money, while Switch is the one that sold the most units in 2021.

Far Cry 6 was the best-selling game and became the eighth best-selling game in the United States in 2021. Back 4 Blood took second place, while Metroid Dread took third. However, it sold enough to break sales records in the Metroid series. It made almost twice the money Metroid Prime generated on its debut, the previous best performance in the series.

The accessories are also seeing an increase in sales and the Xbox Elite 2 controller was the best seller in October, while the white Dualsense is the best-selling accessory in 2021.