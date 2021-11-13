Taylor Swfit releases short written and directed by her of the extended version of ‘All Too Well’; watch

RIO — Taylor Swift released last Friday night the short film of the extended version of “All Too Well”, the 30th and final track, with 10 minutes, of the album “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, released at the beginning of the day. So far, the publication has already totaled 2 million views.

“Just a friendly reminder that I never would have thought it would be possible to go back and remake my previous work, discovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t encouraged me. Red is about to be mine again, but it always has been ours. Tonight we started again. Red (my version) has already been released”, posted the singer on Instagram, in thanks for the support of the fans.

The almost 15-minute video, written and directed by the singer herself, also featured her participation at the end, as the time of the story progresses to the present, and she makes the current version of the protagonist. In scenes representing the past, appear 19-year-old Sadie Sink, known for her role as the young Max in “Stranger Things”, and Dylan O’Brien, 30, from the “Teen Wolf” series and the “Maze Runner” movie saga. .

Poster for the short ‘All Too Well’, extended version of a song by Taylor Swift, part of the album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version) Photo: Disclosure

The images of “All Too Well” are interspersed with happy and troubled moments of the couple as some of them make direct references to the lyrics of both this song and others. On social networks, the novelty generates several reactions from swifities sharing their favorite scenes. Therefore, there was no lack of mentions of the famous scarf left at the house of the ex-boyfriend’s sister, who, in turn, still holds him, as quoted in the lines “And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now“.

THE RED SCARF: One of the first pictures of Taylor and Jake together in October 2010 where she’s wearing the scarf and is also a reference to the original lyrics she posted on lover in which she says she left it on the handrail. pic.twitter.com/AMUUeW7WqL — Fê Brandalise (@febrandalise) November 13, 2021

Part of the short also highlights a discussion between Sadie and Dylan who, in the context presented, would represent a younger version of Taylor and, according to fan theories, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, now 40 years old. The American singer and he dated for a few months between 2010 and 2011, when Taylor was 21, and Jake, 30.

GREAT!

the short film of #AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion is divided into short chapters that tell the development of a relationship, the chapters chronicle the couple’s stages from a journey, a painful end, the healing process and the characters’ future 13 years later. pic.twitter.com/r1PStwYF8S — Taylor Swift Brasil 🧣 (@taylorswiftbr) November 13, 2021

The lyrics of the song contribute to this conclusion, considering the excerpts that say, in free translation: “You said that if we were younger maybe there would be no problem / And it made me want to die” and still “But then he (my father) ) watched me watch the front door all night, wishing you would come / And he said, ‘Must be fun turning 21.’

21st BIRTHDAY: This is a clear reference to Taylor’s real-life 21st birthday that Jake didn’t go to and they ended up counting her in “The Moment I Knew.” Then it says “It was supposed to be fun turni on 21.” And that’s why at 22 she got over it and the cat wants all the fun she missed. pic.twitter.com/gqO48yrbpo — Fê Brandalise (@febrandalise) November 13, 2021

The artist’s fans were already anticipating the release, which was previously scheduled for November 19th. Taylor even played on social media with interactive games so that the public could discover clues about the album.

Below is the translation of the lyrics for the 10-minute version of Taylor Swifit’s “All Too Well”:

“I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

But something about it somehow made me feel like I was at home.

And I left my scarf at your sister’s house

And you still have it in your drawer, until now

Ah, your sweet disposition and my wide eyes

We’re singing in the car, getting lost in the countryside

Autumn leaves falling into place

And I can remember that after all these days

And I know it’s gone and

This magic is no longer here

And I may be fine, but I’m not fine at all.

Because there we are again on that little city street

You almost ran a red light because you were looking at me

wind in my hair i was there

I remember everything very well

Photo album on the counter, her cheeks were turning red

You used to be a kid with glasses in a single bed

And your mom is telling stories about you on the tee-ball team

You taught me about your past, thinking your future was me

And you were throwing me your car keys, “f* the patriarchy”

Locksmith on the floor, we were always running away from the city

And I was thinking about going down, anytime now

He’ll say it’s love, you never called it what you were

Until we were dead and buried

Check the pulse and come back swearing it’s the same

After three months in the grave

And then you wondered where did you go when I looked for you

But all I felt was shame and you held my lifeless body

And I know it’s gone and

There was nothing else I could do

And I forget about you long enough

to forget why i needed

Because there we are again in the middle of the night

We’re dancing around the kitchen in the fridge light

down the stairs i was there

I remember everything very well

And there we are again, when no one needed to know

You kept me a secret, but I kept you an oath

holy prayer and we swear

To remember very well, yes

Well maybe we got lost in the translation

Maybe I asked too much

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece

until you rip everything

running scared i was there

I remember everything very well

And you call me again just to break me like a promise

so casually cruel under the guise of being honest

I’m a crumpled piece of paper lying here

Because I remember everything, everything, everything

They say that everything is fine when it ends well, but I’m in a new hell

every time you cross my mind

You said that if we were closer in age maybe it wouldn’t be a problem

And it made me want to die

The idea you had of me, who was she?

A never-needy, adorable gem whose shine reflects on you

Not crying in a party bathroom

Some actress asking me what happened, you

That’s what happened, you

You who enchanted my father with modest jokes

Sipping coffee as if you were on a nightly show

But then he watched me watch the front door all night, wishing you would come

And he said, “Must be fun turning 21”

Time doesn’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it

I wish I was what I was again but I’m still trying to find him

After days and nights in a plaid shirt when you made me your own

Now you return my things and I’m going home alone

But you keep my old scarf from the first week

Because it reminds you of innocence and smells like me

you can’t get rid of it

Because you remember everything very well, yes

Because there we are again when I loved you so much

Before you lost the only real thing you ever knew

it was rare i was there

I remember everything very well

wind in my hair you were there

Do you remember everything

down the stairs you were there

Do you remember everything

it was rare i was there

I remember everything very well

And I’ve never been good at telling jokes, but the funny part goes on

“I will grow old, but your lovers are still my age”

Since when did your Brooklyn break my skin and bones

I am a soldier who is giving back half his weight

And the twin flames bruise painted you blue?

Just between us, did the love affair cripple you too?

Because in the barren cold of this city

I still remember the first snowfall

And how it glowed when it fell

I remember everything very well

Just between us, has the love affair mutilated you very well?

Just between us, do you remember everything very well?

Just between us, I remember that (Just between us), very well

wind in my hair i was there i was there

Going down the stairs I was there I was there

holy prayer i was there i was there

It was rare, you remember very well”