Taylor Swfit releases short written and directed by her of the extended version of ‘All Too Well’; watch

RIO — Taylor Swift released last Friday night the short film of the extended version of “All Too Well”, the 30th and final track, with 10 minutes, of the album “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, released at the beginning of the day. So far, the publication has already totaled 2 million views.
“Just a friendly reminder that I never would have thought it would be possible to go back and remake my previous work, discovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t encouraged me. Red is about to be mine again, but it always has been ours. Tonight we started again. Red (my version) has already been released”, posted the singer on Instagram, in thanks for the support of the fans.
The almost 15-minute video, written and directed by the singer herself, also featured her participation at the end, as the time of the story progresses to the present, and she makes the current version of the protagonist. In scenes representing the past, appear 19-year-old Sadie Sink, known for her role as the young Max in “Stranger Things”, and Dylan O’Brien, 30, from the “Teen Wolf” series and the “Maze Runner” movie saga. .
The images of “All Too Well” are interspersed with happy and troubled moments of the couple as some of them make direct references to the lyrics of both this song and others. On social networks, the novelty generates several reactions from swifities sharing their favorite scenes. Therefore, there was no lack of mentions of the famous scarf left at the house of the ex-boyfriend’s sister, who, in turn, still holds him, as quoted in the lines “And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now“.
Part of the short also highlights a discussion between Sadie and Dylan who, in the context presented, would represent a younger version of Taylor and, according to fan theories, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, now 40 years old. The American singer and he dated for a few months between 2010 and 2011, when Taylor was 21, and Jake, 30.
The lyrics of the song contribute to this conclusion, considering the excerpts that say, in free translation: “You said that if we were younger maybe there would be no problem / And it made me want to die” and still “But then he (my father) ) watched me watch the front door all night, wishing you would come / And he said, ‘Must be fun turning 21.’
The artist’s fans were already anticipating the release, which was previously scheduled for November 19th. Taylor even played on social media with interactive games so that the public could discover clues about the album.
Below is the translation of the lyrics for the 10-minute version of Taylor Swifit’s “All Too Well”:
“I walked through the door with you, the air was cold
But something about it somehow made me feel like I was at home.
And I left my scarf at your sister’s house
And you still have it in your drawer, until now
Ah, your sweet disposition and my wide eyes
We’re singing in the car, getting lost in the countryside
Autumn leaves falling into place
And I can remember that after all these days
And I know it’s gone and
This magic is no longer here
And I may be fine, but I’m not fine at all.
Because there we are again on that little city street
You almost ran a red light because you were looking at me
wind in my hair i was there
I remember everything very well
Photo album on the counter, her cheeks were turning red
You used to be a kid with glasses in a single bed
And your mom is telling stories about you on the tee-ball team
You taught me about your past, thinking your future was me
And you were throwing me your car keys, “f* the patriarchy”
Locksmith on the floor, we were always running away from the city
And I was thinking about going down, anytime now
He’ll say it’s love, you never called it what you were
Until we were dead and buried
Check the pulse and come back swearing it’s the same
After three months in the grave
And then you wondered where did you go when I looked for you
But all I felt was shame and you held my lifeless body
And I know it’s gone and
There was nothing else I could do
And I forget about you long enough
to forget why i needed
Because there we are again in the middle of the night
We’re dancing around the kitchen in the fridge light
down the stairs i was there
I remember everything very well
And there we are again, when no one needed to know
You kept me a secret, but I kept you an oath
holy prayer and we swear
To remember very well, yes
Well maybe we got lost in the translation
Maybe I asked too much
But maybe this thing was a masterpiece
until you rip everything
running scared i was there
I remember everything very well
And you call me again just to break me like a promise
so casually cruel under the guise of being honest
I’m a crumpled piece of paper lying here
Because I remember everything, everything, everything
They say that everything is fine when it ends well, but I’m in a new hell
every time you cross my mind
You said that if we were closer in age maybe it wouldn’t be a problem
And it made me want to die
The idea you had of me, who was she?
A never-needy, adorable gem whose shine reflects on you
Not crying in a party bathroom
Some actress asking me what happened, you
That’s what happened, you
You who enchanted my father with modest jokes
Sipping coffee as if you were on a nightly show
But then he watched me watch the front door all night, wishing you would come
And he said, “Must be fun turning 21”
Time doesn’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it
I wish I was what I was again but I’m still trying to find him
After days and nights in a plaid shirt when you made me your own
Now you return my things and I’m going home alone
But you keep my old scarf from the first week
Because it reminds you of innocence and smells like me
you can’t get rid of it
Because you remember everything very well, yes
Because there we are again when I loved you so much
Before you lost the only real thing you ever knew
it was rare i was there
I remember everything very well
wind in my hair you were there
Do you remember everything
down the stairs you were there
Do you remember everything
it was rare i was there
I remember everything very well
And I’ve never been good at telling jokes, but the funny part goes on
“I will grow old, but your lovers are still my age”
Since when did your Brooklyn break my skin and bones
I am a soldier who is giving back half his weight
And the twin flames bruise painted you blue?
Just between us, did the love affair cripple you too?
Because in the barren cold of this city
I still remember the first snowfall
And how it glowed when it fell
I remember everything very well
Just between us, has the love affair mutilated you very well?
Just between us, do you remember everything very well?
Just between us, I remember that (Just between us), very well
wind in my hair i was there i was there
Going down the stairs I was there I was there
holy prayer i was there i was there
It was rare, you remember very well”