Taylor Swift releases long-awaited short film “All Too Well”

As promised, the singer Taylor Swift released last Friday night (12) on its official YouTube channel the short film “All Too Well“, track present in both versions of the album “red“. With almost 15 minutes in length, the video was written and directed by the artist, who also works in the production alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

Despite not saying officially, the short portrays the relationship of Taylor and the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, which lasted only three months in 2010. Watch the video below:

Read more:

In just one hour, the short film of “All Too Well” surpassed 1.4 million views. Success, huh?

Taylor Swift tells how the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” came about

The album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is among us! Thursday night (11) Taylor Swift has already started her publicity marathon and was a guest on the show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. She said the song she’s most excited about is the 10-minute version of “All Too Well“. In the interview, she told the whole story behind this version.

“Basically, when I was writing the album, I knew I had a favorite, which was just ‘All Too Well’. But generally, my personal favorites aren’t songs that end up being singles or having music videos. […] But what happened is that this song also became a fan favorite. got aligned“, commented Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift remember that the track was a catharsis in a moment of sadness. “When this song was written, I was going through a very, very sad time. And I was 22 years old, I was in band rehearsals, so I showed up there and I was really pissed, everybody could see it. I was not good company that day. So I started playing the guitar and kept repeating the same chords. So the band joined me and I started improvising with what I was going through. Then the song started to build at great intensity, and the song ended up having 10 to 15 minutes in that process.“, remembered.