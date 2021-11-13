Technological news help prostate cancer treatment – News

Prostate cancer is the second most common type of disease in men, with an occurrence of 65,000 new cases in 2020 alone, according to data from Inca (National Cancer Institute). In addition, the institute points out that about 14 thousand men lose their lives every year as a result of the disease.

Despite the scenario, there are exciting new developments in diagnosis and treatment that can increase patients’ life expectancy and quality of life. The new methods range from genetic tracking to the use of robots in surgery. The urologist at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), Alex Meller, explains how some of these new developments work.

genetic tracking

According to Meller, the genetic tracking test is done by collecting blood or saliva, which will be analyzed and, after tracking the genes, will indicate the chances of a man developing the disease in the future.

“The test is used to detect when the patient is predisposed to prostate cancer, a DNA test is performed where the BRCA2 gene is analyzed. However, this method is not used as much as prostate cancer is rarely treated in a preventive way”, he explains.

Despite presenting a great evolution in the diagnosis of the disease, being able to even identify the chance of the patient’s relatives developing tumors, the specialist explains that the price, around R$ 14 thousand, means that the test is not used as much.

“The most used form of screening is prostate biopsy, performed when a tumor is detected. The advantage of this exam is that it is already possible to diagnose whether the tumor is benign or not, and to understand the best form of treatment”, says the specialist.

robotic surgery



The urologist explains that surgery with robotic aid is recommended in all cases where the patient with a tumor needs to undergo the procedure. In this case, the robotic part acts as an aid to doctors, so the risks and care are similar to the common intervention.

“The difference is that the robot has four arms, one of them with a camera to film the entire surgery, the other three hold tweezers, scissors, vacuum cleaners and equipment needed during the procedure. The entire process is controlled and carried out by the doctor”, explains Meller.

Among the innovations in robotic surgery, three stand out: less bleeding during the process, better and faster patient recovery after surgery, and faster restoration of urinary continence and sexual potency.

“One of the differentials is the high-resolution camera that makes it possible to better respect the limits of the prostate and, thus, have a better result. An example is that, before robotic surgery, there were many cases of damage to the erection nerves that are located in the region, so the technology helps to prevent this accident”, highlights the doctor.

Surgery with robotic assistance, however, is expensive, R$ 25,000 on average. The expert explains that despite the high price, many health plans cover part of the expenses, which can be reduced to around R$5,000.

focal therapies

TF (focal therapy) differs from current therapeutic methods, such as radiotherapy – in which radiation is used to treat the entire prostate – by reaching only the necessary area, reducing urinary and sexual side effects, according to Stênio de Cássio Zequi , director of the Cryotherapy department at the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology).

“There are several modalities of focal treatment, among them are the high intensity focal ultrasound, which uses ultrasonic acoustic waves promoting heat in the place. And there is also Focal Cryotherapy, which promotes freezing by needles inserted into the perineum.”

Despite presenting a wide variety of treatment options, the specialist explains that focal therapy is recommended only for a minority of patients who meet the necessary criteria for inclusion.

“Candidates to undergo TF are patients with intermediate risk tumors, of small dimensions, located in a certain region of the prostate, and few cases of higher risk, but absolutely restricted to the gland”, explains Zequi.

The high cost of treatment, around BRL 20,000, in addition to the requirement for high-tech devices at high cost, make access to therapy difficult, which is not available in the SUS (Unified Health System) and does not have coverage in several plans of health.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Hysa Conrado