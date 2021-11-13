Test shows Intel Core i7-12700H twice as fast as Core i7-10750H

With the same 45W TDP and lower boost frequencies up to 4.6 GHz

Testing the New Gigabyte AERO 5 XE Laptop on Geekbench show CPUs Alder Lake-P Core i7-12700H delivering more than the double the performance in operations multithread that the processors Comet Lake-H Core i7-10750H 6 cores and 12 threads. Both CPUs have 45W TDP, there is no need for many changes in the thermal design for the new generation, but the Alder Lake-P CPUs in 7nm lithography hit double the score on Geekbench operating on lower frequencies.

You i7-12700H have 14 cores, with 6 high-performance Golden Cove P-cores, with multithreading support, and 8-core Gracemont E without multithreading and focused on computational efficiency. This totals the 20 threads that managed to score between 10517 and 11138 in the multithreaded test of the Geekbench 5, representing a 105% gain compared to Core i7-10750H’s 5422 score, present in Most laptops available on the market.

The tests that appeared today (12) on the Geekbench were made on the new notebook Gigabyte AERO 5 XE, but the processor has also appeared in HP OMEN 17-CK1XXX laptops. In singlethread operations the Alder Lake-P scored between 1328 and 1340, still with one advantage margin 18% gain over the 1135 of the i7-10750H Comet Lake-H, but 10% below Tiger Lake-H.

Intel Alder Lake-P Mobile CPUs architecture Core/Threads P-Core Base/Boost TDP Geekbench 5 ST Geekbench 5 MT Core i9-12900HK Alder Lake-P (Intel 7) 2.9 / 5.0 GHz 45W+ Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-P (Intel 7) 2.5-2.7 / 4.2-4.6 GHz 45W Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H (Intel 10nm SF) 2.3 / 4.6 GHz 45W Ryzen 9 5800H Cezanne (TSMC N7) 3.2 / 4.4 GHz 45W Core i7-10750H Comet Lake-H (Intel 14nm) 2.6 / 5.0 GHz 45W

That difference in result in singlethread not surprising precisely because address the first generation of Intel CPUs with standard hybrid cores, Remembering that all 8 cores of the i7-11800H operated in the same way, and the intent of the format with dedicated cores for different types of targeting operations on deliver superior overall performance.

The multithread performance increment compared to Tiger Lake-H at 10nm is 40%, but the expressive 105% performance leap in just two generations is extremely significant, especially when it comes to mobile CPUs.



The official announcement of new laptops using Alder Lake-P processors of 12The generation is expected in January during CES 2022, but more information should appear in the coming months as more tests are listed on Geekbench and other benchmark channels. It is noteworthy that the HP OMEN is a model that will come with NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, but are also expected models with new Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs.

