The bodies of 25 people were discovered in an archaeological site in Peru

A team of Peruvian archaeologists made a remarkable discovery at the Chan Chan site in northern Peru. Peru, which offers new information on how burials were celebrated in the pre-Hispanic era. The team found an ancient multiple tomb with the remains of 25 people, including women and children, said Jorge Meneses, one of the researchers, on Thursday (November 11).

“The archaeological investigation in an area of ​​just 10 square meters revealed a multiple funerary context in which human skeletal remains corresponding to 25 individuals, mostly women, young people and some children were documented,” he told the press.

The multiple tomb was discovered three weeks ago in Chan Chan, a citadel near Trujillo, and about 500 km north of Lima. The remains were almost intact. People were wrapped seated in several layers of fabric, one of cotton and the other of vegetable matter. 70 ceramic pots and objects related to textile work were also found, such as metal needles and chalk.

“All the objects found next to them have to do with textile production. These people were probably dedicated to this,” said archaeologist Sinthya Cueva, director of Chan Chan’s Archaeological Research Program. According to her, Chan Chan was a place run by the ruling class of the Chimu culture, whose members were often buried on burial platforms in larger structures.

bright sun

Chimu culture flourished on the northern coast of Peru between 900 and 1450, when it was defeated by the Incas. While chimus are known to promote human sacrifice, in the tomb there is no evidence of this, Meneses said. Tests will be carried out to determine the causes of death of the 25 people found.

According to Meneses, the position of one of the skeletons suggested that it was buried there shortly after the person’s death. Meanwhile, other bones looked bleached by the elements and were mixed together. This indicates that they were later transferred to the tomb.

Chan Chan means “bright sun” in the native language. It had ten walled palaces in an area of ​​20 kmtwo. At its peak, around 30,000 people lived in the city. It was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1986, but that same year it was included in the list of World Heritage in Danger due to the action of squatters, seawater leaks and rain.

The discovery of archaeological remains in Peru is something that happens frequently. In October 2021, for example, an investigation team found the remains of 29 people, including three children, buried more than a millennium ago in a pre-Inca temple in Lambayeque, 800 km north of Lima.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach