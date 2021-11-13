The case of a girl who ran away to meet a man in Cear challenges the police – Nacional

The smallest was found on Thursday in Massap, a municipality with just over 30,000 inhabitants, after a joint operation between the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) and the Civil Police of the State of Cear (PCCE). The suspect, identified as Jocelio Vieira da Luz, may be liable for the crimes of rape of the vulnerable and theft of the incapable, depending on the progress of investigations.
The police now want to know how the girl managed to board the plane alone. When he disappeared on November 5th, his mother received information that her daughter would be at Brasilia Airport. She went to the air terminal to check the complaint, but she couldn’t find the girl. According to police investigation, it seems that the young woman actually took a flight alone, which is prohibited under the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA). Children and teenagers under the age of 16 can only travel unaccompanied if they have a legal authorization from one of the guardians. The form is available on the National Council of Justice (CNJ) website. After filling out the document, I also need to recognize the notarized signatures.
Jocelio works as a typist in the municipality’s secretariat and joined the position in February this year, after passing the simplified public selection process. Single, the suspect impersonated a 15-year-old to attract the girl. The two chatted through a social network and soon exchanged numbers and started talking through WhatsApp.
For the teenager, Jocelio said that he lived in Maranho and was the grandson of a colonel. On social networks, he called himself Maurcio Gomes Chagas and used other photos to deceive the girl. In DF, the two even met in person. The teenager’s mother said that her daughter wanted to meet the friend she made on the internet and that she allowed it, as long as she followed the meeting. The mother, however, did not notice that he was passing a grown man, because, according to her, the suspect is short, thin and was wearing a cap, mask and glasses.
The man exchanged messages with the teenager’s mother through an app. At the time, the girl’s cell phone had broken, and the server deposited money for the device to be fixed, claiming that it had acquired the value from her father.
relief
With the news that the girl had been found well, the family celebrated. The teenager is under the care of the Guardianship Council of Cear and must be brought to the federal capital within the next few days. “We are going to deal more with her education in this regard. Now, she will spend some time without touching her cell phone. I am relieved, because she is in good hands. Now, I just want her presence and give her a hug,” he says to the Correio , the girl’s stepfather, Jos Emerson, 41.
According to Jos, the stepdaughter used her cell phone frequently. “She’s a girl just like hers. She’d come home from school, put her backpack on the bed, lie down and spend a lot of time on her cell phone. We always trusted her to use the device”, she says.
Neighbors, who were also moved by the case, point out that the teenager is shy and does not usually talk to people on the street. Resident of the house next to her family, retired Maria Arajo, 63, has lived in the region for 32 years and says it was difficult to see the young woman outside the home. “Her mother, in fact, only goes to the market, church and doesn’t leave her children with anyone. And not to mention that she’s very shy, because she didn’t even talk to us, who are neighbors,” he describes.
Maria de Lourdes Soares, 69, lives opposite the family’s house, remembers when she saw the girl sitting in front of the house. “The only time I saw her out here was with books and notebooks in her hand, two months ago. She’s very quiet. Nobody saw her much on the street,” he points out.
the case
The teenager left the house at around 6:20 am on November 5, telling her mother that she was going on a school trip, but did not attend the teaching unit. The Correio revealed, on Thursday, that the girl headed towards the Metr de Samambaia station and boarded alone, at Brasilia Airport.
When the young woman disappeared, Jocelio texted the teenager’s mother asking about the disappearance. “He is a manipulator. He said he was from Maranho and was found in Cear”, denounces one of the girl’s uncles.
In an official note, the Public Safety Secretariat of Cear (SSP-CE) informed that the location of the young woman’s whereabouts took place after a joint action by the Sobral and Combating the Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (Dceca) Regional Polices. exchange of information with the Federal District Civil Police (PCDF).
The two were found in Massap (CE), and according to the police report, the teenager and the man showed surprise. They were taken to the Sobral police station. The girl underwent expert examinations and was sent to Fortaleza, to be heard at the Dceca headquarters.
protection to children
Mariana Nery, lawyer specializing in law and gender
“Pedophilia, unfortunately, is an old phenomenon and still very present in our society. The International Code of Diseases (ICD) and the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM IV) classify pedophilia as a mental and behavioral disorder. of the DSM IV, the pedophile is an individual aged 16 or over who repeatedly and intensely has exciting fantasies involving sexual acts with one or more children, of any sex. to unequal power relations and, in particular, to gender discrimination. Aiming to protect our children and adolescents from suffering kidnapping, child exploitation and sexual crimes, the Child and Adolescent Statute, Law No. 8.069/1990, understands that children and adolescents They will only be able to travel alone under special conditions. Those under the age of 16 are prohibited from traveling outside the county where they reside unaccompanied by their parents or guardians without express judicial authorization. Minors aged 16 or over may travel within the national territory only with their original ID card, regardless of judicial authorization. To avoid this type of crime, companies must require authorization, with a notarized signature, from the parents or legal guardians for the travel of a minor.”
What does the law say about pedophilia?
Pedophilia in itself is not considered a crime, as it fits into a framework of psychopathology. By law, sexual abuse, rape, sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation in tourism, internet sexual harassment and child pornography are considered sexual crimes or violence against children and adolescents.
What is rape against vulnerable?
The crime of rape against the vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A of the Brazilian Penal Code. The text prohibits the practice of carnal conjunction or other libidinous acts with children under 14, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.
In paragraph 1 of the same article, the vulnerable condition is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.
However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is aged between 14 and 17, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the conduct results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.
What is the culture of pedophilia?
The culture of pedophilia is a term created to define how society accepts and even encourages the sexualization of children and adolescents, in addition to encouraging the infatuation of adult women.
This can be present from song lyrics to movie plots.
How to report violence against women?
-
Connect 180
to help
victims of abuse
.
In cases of
emergency
,
call 190
.