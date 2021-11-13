The case of a girl who ran away to meet a man in Cear challenges the police – Nacional

The smallest was found on Thursday in Massap, a municipality with just over 30,000 inhabitants, after a joint operation between the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) and the Civil Police of the State of Cear (PCCE). The suspect, identified as Jocelio Vieira da Luz, may be liable for the crimes of rape of the vulnerable and theft of the incapable, depending on the progress of investigations.

The police now want to know how the girl managed to board the plane alone. When he disappeared on November 5th, his mother received information that her daughter would be at Brasilia Airport. She went to the air terminal to check the complaint, but she couldn’t find the girl. According to police investigation, it seems that the young woman actually took a flight alone, which is prohibited under the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA). Children and teenagers under the age of 16 can only travel unaccompanied if they have a legal authorization from one of the guardians. The form is available on the National Council of Justice (CNJ) website. After filling out the document, I also need to recognize the notarized signatures.

Jocelio works as a typist in the municipality’s secretariat and joined the position in February this year, after passing the simplified public selection process. Single, the suspect impersonated a 15-year-old to attract the girl. The two chatted through a social network and soon exchanged numbers and started talking through WhatsApp.

For the teenager, Jocelio said that he lived in Maranho and was the grandson of a colonel. On social networks, he called himself Maurcio Gomes Chagas and used other photos to deceive the girl. In DF, the two even met in person. The teenager’s mother said that her daughter wanted to meet the friend she made on the internet and that she allowed it, as long as she followed the meeting. The mother, however, did not notice that he was passing a grown man, because, according to her, the suspect is short, thin and was wearing a cap, mask and glasses.

The man exchanged messages with the teenager’s mother through an app. At the time, the girl’s cell phone had broken, and the server deposited money for the device to be fixed, claiming that it had acquired the value from her father.

With the news that the girl had been found well, the family celebrated. The teenager is under the care of the Guardianship Council of Cear and must be brought to the federal capital within the next few days. “We are going to deal more with her education in this regard. Now, she will spend some time without touching her cell phone. I am relieved, because she is in good hands. Now, I just want her presence and give her a hug,” he says to the Correio , the girl’s stepfather, Jos Emerson, 41.

According to Jos, the stepdaughter used her cell phone frequently. “She’s a girl just like hers. She’d come home from school, put her backpack on the bed, lie down and spend a lot of time on her cell phone. We always trusted her to use the device”, she says.

Neighbors, who were also moved by the case, point out that the teenager is shy and does not usually talk to people on the street. Resident of the house next to her family, retired Maria Arajo, 63, has lived in the region for 32 years and says it was difficult to see the young woman outside the home. “Her mother, in fact, only goes to the market, church and doesn’t leave her children with anyone. And not to mention that she’s very shy, because she didn’t even talk to us, who are neighbors,” he describes.

Maria de Lourdes Soares, 69, lives opposite the family’s house, remembers when she saw the girl sitting in front of the house. “The only time I saw her out here was with books and notebooks in her hand, two months ago. She’s very quiet. Nobody saw her much on the street,” he points out.

The teenager left the house at around 6:20 am on November 5, telling her mother that she was going on a school trip, but did not attend the teaching unit. The Correio revealed, on Thursday, that the girl headed towards the Metr de Samambaia station and boarded alone, at Brasilia Airport.

When the young woman disappeared, Jocelio texted the teenager’s mother asking about the disappearance. “He is a manipulator. He said he was from Maranho and was found in Cear”, denounces one of the girl’s uncles.

In an official note, the Public Safety Secretariat of Cear (SSP-CE) informed that the location of the young woman’s whereabouts took place after a joint action by the Sobral and Combating the Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (Dceca) Regional Polices. exchange of information with the Federal District Civil Police (PCDF).

The two were found in Massap (CE), and according to the police report, the teenager and the man showed surprise. They were taken to the Sobral police station. The girl underwent expert examinations and was sent to Fortaleza, to be heard at the Dceca headquarters.

