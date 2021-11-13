‘the club that matters’

Among the many criticisms made to Sylvinho’s work, one that has had the most repercussion is the use of Renato Augusto as a fake 9. Asked about the position for his performance, the shirt 8 explained that he made himself available and spoke about the difficulties of the position, but stressed the importance of surrendering for the club.

“You have to think game by game, there is no limit. Of course, the role I like the most is coming from the back, playing 8, 10, in China I even played at the top. It’s not something that bothers me. Of course when you play a 9 you touch the ball less, there’s nothing to do. You will adapt to what the team is needing and seek victories. Of course things don’t go the way we always want, but it’s not me who matters, it’s the club“, said the athlete at a press conference.

“It’s time to try to fit in, it’s not easy. Sometimes you can’t even get there on the field. It’s difficult, but we can’t create problems in any situation either. In football, sometimes we put someone down to justify a defeat. Everyone lost, there’s not just one person to blame, now we’re all going to look for this victory,” he added shortly afterwards.

Renato also did not hide the fact that he made himself available to Sylvinho to play in this position. According to him, it was something that was done frequently in China and that he even played in Corinthians.

“It’s a function that for me is nothing new, I did it many times in China, I did it here at Corinthians in a Pre-Libertadores in which Paolo was sent off. It’s not a function that bothers me, I made myself available to Sylvio because who was there was Guedes, who was bothered. Against Inter we got a comeback against a very difficult opponent and I was playing 9″, explained the Corinthians fan.

“Of course I know that’s not where I can do more, but there comes a moment in the championship that you have to sacrifice a little bit. I don’t see a problem with that. Of course, when the victory doesn’t come, the critics appear. But we are looking for it. When I got here, they called me crazy because I was coming to a team that was going to fight not to fall, and now we’re fighting at the top of the table,” he acknowledged right away.

