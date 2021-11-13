This video format is not compatible with your device.

The crisis in Nicaragua with the reelection of the president for the 4th consecutive time

12 November 2021

The current president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, was re-elected last November 7 amid highly disputed elections, as all the main opposition candidates are in prison.

For this reason, the USA, European Union, Canada and Costa Rica classified the electoral process as “illegitimate”.

In Brazil, the PT was harshly criticized by supporters and rivals when it released a note saluting Ortega for his victory, which was removed from the party’s page after the repercussions.

The party is commonly the target of criticism for its support for other contested leftist regimes such as Venezuela and Cuba.

In this video, Mariana Sanches, our correspondent in Washington, explains this crisis and says that more sanctions on Nicaragua are now expected from the international community, which could further worsen the crisis already faced by the largest country in Central America.

In the US, the plan is to extend the sanctions applied to Cuba and Venezuela to the country, but Ortega shows no signs of giving in.