The Economist: How to teach basic operations in school has become a topic of political dispute in the US – International

U.S have problem with math. The country’s students have been scoring poorly on international math exams for decades. In 2018, 15-year-old American teenagers ranked 25th in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the club of the richest countries. American adults were fourth-bottom in the rankings for numerical skills, when compared to adults in other rich countries. Up to 30% of American adults say they are comfortable with just simple math: basic arithmetic, counting, ordering, and similar tasks.

American employers are desperate for skills in science, technology, engineering and math: nuclear engineers, software developers and machinery operators are in short supply. And even if students’ math scores are already too low, they could get worse. On the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a national exam, 13-year-old students’ grades dropped 5 points in 2020, compared to what their peers recorded in 2012. The current count doesn’t close. But professors and academics are unable to agree on any way to change this situation.

Americans have had problems with mathematics for more than a century, says Alan Schoenfeld of the University of California, Berkeley. In 1890, secondary education was an elite luxury: less than 7% of 14-year-olds were enrolled in schools; and they received strict math education. at the beginning of 2nd War, While Army recruits had to learn the math necessary for bureaucracy and artillery, nearly three-quarters of teenagers aged 14 to 17 attended high schools.

The Cold War unleashed a second strategic math frenzy in the 1950s. A new math curriculum, focusing on conceptual understanding rather than mechanical memorization, was developed after the launch of the Sputnik satellite by Soviet Union. Later, this new curriculum was rejected, in a movement back to basic education, in the 70s.

Mathematics education was once again a cause for concern when the US began to fear that it would be overtaken by Japan. In 1981, the Department of Education appointed a committee to review the curriculum, which produced a report called “A Country at Risk.” “If a hostile foreign power had tried to impose on the US the mediocre existing educational performance,” the report said, “we might as well have considered it an act of war.”

Since the 1990s, however, mathematics has entered politics. Conservatives typically campaign for classical mathematics: a focus on algorithms (a series of rules to be followed), memorization (of multiplication tables and algorithmic processes), and teacher-led classes. Students focus on the basics, exploring concepts after acquiring traditional skills, explains Bill Evers of the Independent Institute, an Oakland research and thought center.

These methods are familiar to many people. For double-digit additions, students learn to do math on paper. In addition 27 + 45, the 27 is written over the 45. Add the first column (7 + 5 = 12). Write the 2 below and move the 1 up to the left column. Add up the column on the left (1 + 2 + 4 = 7). Write the number 7 below. The answer is 72.

Progressives typically favor a conceptual approach to mathematics, based on problem solving and achieving numerical awareness, with less emphasis on algorithms and memorization. In contrast to the conservative strategy, students learn different ways to solve a problem, using objects and other elements, before learning algorithms.

For addition 27 + 45, students would add the digits in one place (7 + 5 = 12) and the tens in another (20 + 40 = 60) – and then add the results to arrive at the answer 72. Or they might notice that 27 is three digits out of 30. Then they could add 3 and get to 30. And then add 45 and subtract 3 to get to 72. Conceptual math strategies encourage students to find multiple possible answers to the same problem and acquire numerical awareness rather than relying on an algorithm.

Although most teachers agree that math education is below average in the US, they have been unable to agree on ways to improve the situation. Copying methods used in higher ranking math countries like Singapore could be one way forward. But that would require a consensus on what is actually taught in these countries. According to Evers, successful Asian resumes reflect the classic position. “What country do you think has fully adopted progressive methods of education and is successful? In China, the dependence on teachers is high. The math in Singapore it’s the best in the world – and it’s not progressive,” explains Evers. But Schoenfeld recognizes that countries like Japan and Singapore implement conceptual curricula.

Part of the confusion in the US comes from the messy implementation of the latest math curriculum, the Common Core. Adopted in 2010, under the Barack Obama administration, 41 states and the District of Columbia have adopted its principles. Texas, Florida and several other states rejected them. Although initially a bipartisan initiative, the Common Core was eventually criticized by both sides. Some considered it an example of progressive education. Now that test scores are coming in, many conservatives claim that falling grades demonstrate the failure of the Common Core and progressive professors. But supporters of the current curriculum are unwilling to give up. While Naep scores have dropped among 13-year-olds, they have remained stable among 9-year-olds who will study on the Common Core for their entire school life.

To further defuse this confusion, far-left activists have added methods from conceptual mathematics to more radical concepts. Many opponents of conceptual math believe that Common Core – and conceptual math in general – bans learning by memorization, as in multiplication tables. Prominent mathematics education scholar Jo Boaler of Stanford University says that memorizing multiplication tables is unnecessary. Conservatives clung to this idea as an example of delusional progressive activism. But Schoenfeld claims that this is not in line with progressive mathematical values.

Some activists also mix conceptual math with “social justice math,” the concept that math should be used to help students solve real-world problems and appreciate the reality around them. Nicknamed “sealing math” and tagged with phrases such as “Na California, 2 + 2 = 4 can be considered racism”, the movement did little to favor conceptual mathematics when associating it with itself.

The US math debate is polarized and confused. While other countries implement math curricula balancing memorization with conceptual learning, the US continues to oscillate between one pole and another. Just like the country’s politics, in other words. / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL